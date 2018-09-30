The best Google WiFi deals and prices in October 2018

If you're looking to give your Wi-Fi a much-needed boost then these Google WiFi deals are our most highly-recommended option. Google WiFi is what's known as a mesh Wi-Fi network system and is built around catering to the needs of our increasingly smart and data hungry devices. Speaking of which, have you seen the latest Google Home deals?

Mesh networks allow you to replace any broadband router you already have at home with a specialist networking device like Google WiFi and also set up extra units around your home. This is fantastic for increasing the signal around larger homes, through thicker brick walls, heavy plaster or reaching traditional deadzone areas far from your router like basements and attics.

Using the Google Wi-Fi app, you can also monitor Wi-Fi by device and add parental controls. You can also avoid data throttling automatically to ensure nobody hogs all the bandwidth. We're big fans of being able to do the opposite and ensure key devices are allowed an extra boost too - it's great for online gaming.

The best Google WiFi deals

Directly below you'll find our price comparison technology working hard to bring you the latest Google WiFi deals and prices. You can order them as single devices, two packs (UK only) or packs of three. You'll find options for all below.

If you have a large home, perhaps with multiple Wi-Fi deadzones (a basement and an attic maybe?), then the triple pack might be your best option. Take advantage of the latest Google WiFi prices for the set of three below and you could make a significant saving over buying them individually.

The Google WiFi two-pack below (also known as the Twin or Dual packs) is currently only widely available in the UK. If you're luck you'll be able to find a deal below that offers a decent-sized over buying two individual Google WiFi deals.