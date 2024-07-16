Thrustmaster kicks off Amazon Prime Day with savings and deals on its eSwap range of Xbox controllers

It's only been Prime Day for a few hours, but we're already seeing some superb Xbox controller deals, specifically from Thrustmaster here. The brand is currently discounting its range of excellent modular eSwap controllers at both Amazon US and UK.

Right now, Prime Day shoppers after a new Xbox controller can pick up the Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro for $129.99 (was $169.99) at Amazon - a cool saving of 40 bucks. Not quite a lowest-ever here (that would be $109.99 at a previous Black Friday event), but nonetheless a quality saving.

Meanwhile, UK buyers have a compelling deal for the brand's latest controller; the Thrustmaster eSwap X2. The gamepad has received its first major discount on record. This takes it down to £127.99 (was £149.99) at Amazon. A relatively modest saving, certainly, but one that makes the impressively modular controller that much more affordable during Amazon Prime Day.

Today's best Thrustmaster eSwap Xbox controller deals

Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro: was $169.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

A more feature-rich version of the original eSwap pad, the Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro offers fully swappable modules, allowing you to customize it with your own preferred layout. This is super handy for southpaw players, or those who might prefer a symmetrical stick layout on Xbox. UK price: was $151.14 now £125.96 at Amazon

Thrustmaster eSwap X2: was £149.99 now £127.99 at Amazon

The Thrustmaster eSwap X2 is similar to the X Pro in terms of features, though there have been slight improvements to the pad's connectivity (adding USB-C) and to the individual modules, especially that new tactile d-pad design. US price: $169.99 at Thrustmaster

We've been very impressed with Thrustmaster's eSwap series here at TechRadar Gaming. What sets them apart from some of the best Xbox controllers is their highly modular nature. What's rather unique here is that both analog sticks and the d-pad can be swapped out, allowing you to change their layout. Prefer a symmetrical stick layout? You're able to do that here.

One of the only major drawbacks here - besides the relatively high asking price - is that you're stuck with wired connectivity on both of these gamepads. However, if that's not an issue for you, we highly recommend either of them. For greater coverage on a wider range of discounts, be sure to browse our guides to the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals and Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals.

