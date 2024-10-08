This WD Black C50 Amazon Prime Day deal knocks the Xbox storage card close to its lowest ever price

The year's second Amazon Prime Day is off to a promising start, at least when it comes to discounts on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S storage cards. Case in point, the excellent WD Black C50 is already very close to its lowest-ever price on record.

Right now, the 1TB variant of the WD Black C50 is down to $123.49 (was $157.99) at Amazon. If you don't need that much, you can also swipe the 512GB capacity model for just $65.99 (was $79.99). For both models, that's just a few bucks shy of their lowest-ever price on record. You're not missing out if you're in the UK, either, where the 1TB card has dropped to an impressive £114.99 (was £149.99) at Amazon. However, it looks to be a Prime exclusive deal in the region, so you'll need to be signed in with an Amazon Prime subscription in order to take advantage of this deal.

Even though Amazon Prime Day has only just begun, this is a strong start to the sales event. We highly recommend picking up the WD Black C50 for the extra storage especially if you're planning to buy Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 later this month, as we're expecting the shooter to take up a hefty chunk of storage space on your console.

Today's best WD Black C50 deal

WD Black C50 storage expansion card (1TB): was $157.99 now $123.49 at Amazon

The WD Black C50 is a storage expansion card designed specifically for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. It'll provide an additional 1TB of storage space, and you can also rapidly transfer games and content from your console's storage to the card should you wish to. UK price: was £149.99 now £114.99 at Amazon

WD Black C50 storage expansion card (512GB): was $79.99 now $65.99 at Amazon

The 512GB model has also seen a significant discount this Prime Day. While capacity is halved here, it's still a top choice if you want dedicated storage space for a small handful of large titles. Unfortunately, this variant hasn't seen a UK discount as of yet.

The WD Black C50 is easily one of the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories out there, and it also ranks among the best Xbox Series X hard drives and SSDs. The benefits it provides to your console are fairly straightforward; adding valuable storage space that's especially handy if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, or if you own the all-digital Xbox Series S.

We gave the WD Black C50 four out of five stars in our review, highlighting its affordability, sturdy build quality, and brisk transfer speeds as major reasons to consider buying the card. It's also a cheaper alternative to the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card, in case you were weighing up the two against each other.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best WD Black C50 deals in your region.

