This awesome portable pizza oven is on sale till Tuesday, and it's the perfect Christmas present for the adventurous foody

Update: We flagged this deal as one of our better Black Friday offerings, but this excellent portable pizza oven is still on sale till Tuesday.

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the outdoorsy or foody person in your life? The Roccbox from Gozney is an exceptionally good entry-level pizza oven for starting your pizza creation journey at home, or even taking on the road, and it's currently on sale with a 20% discount until Tuesday, December 14.

The Roccbox from Gozney is TechRadar's favourite portable pizza oven due to its exceptional cooking performance, ease of use and great value, but it’s also a pretty compelling home pizza oven thanks to thicker-than-usual insulation and a generous 19mm cordierite pizza stone, which allows you to cook back-to-back pizzas for large groups.

Even at full price, this unit is our most highly recommended entry-level pizza oven, so when you factor in the 20% discount, it's an outstanding offer.

Gozney Roccbox | AU$799 AU$639 (Save AU$160) The 20% discount brings this portable pizza oven down to the same price as the cheapest restaurant level portable pizza oven available. The Gozney Roccbox is faster, safer and makes the best pizzas of any portable pizza oven, so also being the cheapest (temporarily) makes it a difficult offer to look past.

The Roccbox comes with a gas burner attachment that heats the oven in under 10 minutes at the turn of a knob and allows you more control over the oven temperature. The gas default makes it easy to use and perfect for people starting out.

The oven gets up to 500ºC to allow you to cook restaurant level 12-inch pizzas in minutes. Many portable ovens require at least a few minutes to heat back up after cooking, so the fact that the Roccbox can do multiple pizzas one-after-another with no down time means you can cook larger than average volumes in a short timeframe. This makes it an excellent option as a home pizza oven as you can cook for larger families or groups when entertaining.

The Gozney Roccbox is one of the better priced gas-fired options at its full RRP of AU$799, but the 20% discount takes AU$160 off for an even better deal. The Roccbox has everything you need to get going straight away, but you might be tempted by the 20% savings also offered on selected accessories that'll help you make even better pizza.

You can read our full Gozney Roccbox review to see what accessories were the most useful, or if you’re after the absolute best pizza possible at home you might be interested in the larger Gozney Dome home pizza oven.

The Gozney Dome has a gift with purchase that includes a free cover and placement peel worth AU$278.