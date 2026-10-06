The ultimate Xbox controller has mechanical buttons, a built-in screen, and comes with a case and charging dock — it's also never been cheaper than now
The best controller upgrade just got more affordable
The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is the best Xbox controller I've ever tested, and it's now on sale for a new lowest-ever price of just £99 (was £179.99) at Amazon as part of Amazon Prime Day.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
That's not much more than the regular Xbox Wireless Controller, and that extra bit of cash nets you so many premium features. There's a customizable color OLED screen that you can use to check your phone notifications and adjust key settings like volume and control profiles. It's got tactical mechanical buttons and a mechanical D-pad too, as well as four remappable rear buttons and trigger locks for FPS players.
You don't even have to worry about durability. The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra uses drift-resistant Hall effect thumbsticks. It also comes bundled with a magnetic charging stand and durable carrying case.
Today's best Xbox controller deal
This high-end Xbox pro controller has had its price slashed and is now the cheapest it's ever been in the UK. At this price, it offers unbeatable bang for your buck and is overflowing with high-end features like RGB lighting, a built-in screen, and mechanical buttons. This is the controller deal to beat right now.
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: up to £800 off Microsoft & Asus
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
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Dash is an experienced tech journalist who specializes in video games, electronic entertainment products, and the wider industry that surrounds them. He currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, leading our review, preview, feature, and news coverage of the latest and greatest releases.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine UK) and has written articles for many of the UK's other biggest gaming magazines including the likes of Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
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