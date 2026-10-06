The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is the best Xbox controller I've ever tested, and it's now on sale for a new lowest-ever price of just £99 (was £179.99) at Amazon as part of Amazon Prime Day.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

That's not much more than the regular Xbox Wireless Controller, and that extra bit of cash nets you so many premium features. There's a customizable color OLED screen that you can use to check your phone notifications and adjust key settings like volume and control profiles. It's got tactical mechanical buttons and a mechanical D-pad too, as well as four remappable rear buttons and trigger locks for FPS players.

You don't even have to worry about durability. The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra uses drift-resistant Hall effect thumbsticks. It also comes bundled with a magnetic charging stand and durable carrying case.

Today's best Xbox controller deal

Lowest-ever price Save 45% (£80.99) Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra: was £179.99 now £99 at Amazon This high-end Xbox pro controller has had its price slashed and is now the cheapest it's ever been in the UK. At this price, it offers unbeatable bang for your buck and is overflowing with high-end features like RGB lighting, a built-in screen, and mechanical buttons. This is the controller deal to beat right now.

More Prime Day deals in the UK