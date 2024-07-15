One of the best Xbox controller deals we've seen all year just went live before Amazon Prime Day

Looking for an Xbox controller with exceptional build quality and a range of enhanced features? You'd do well to check out this incredible deal for the Razer Wolverine V2 wired Xbox controller - which is heavily discounted before Prime Day has even properly begun.

Right now, you can pick up the Razer Wolverine V2 for just $59.95 (was $99.99), bringing the typically pricey controller down to a much more reasonable rate given its wired-only limitations. It's also seen a slight price drop in the UK, where it's available for £74.90 (was £99.99) at Amazon.

While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for the Razer Wolverine V2 (which would be the staggeringly low $49.99 from last year's Black Friday event), it's certainly the best we've seen this year. If you're keen to dodge the Amazon Prime Day rush entirely in your search for a top Xbox controller, then this discount is ideal.

Today's best Razer Wolverine V2 deal

Razer Wolverine V2 controller for Xbox: was $99.99 now $59.95 at Amazon

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, the Razer Wolverine V2 is an excellent wired controller offering superb build quality and some very welcome pro-level features like customizable trigger stops and remappable buttons on the rear. Not its cheapest ever rate, but not that far off. UK price: Amazon - £74.90

The Razer Wolverine V2 controller is a fantastic alternative to the Xbox Wireless Controller, especially if you'd like a few extras not found on Microsoft's official gamepad. These include handy trigger stops that adjust travel distance at locked increments, as well as a set of remappable buttons for secondary inputs. You are losing out on wireless connectivity here, which is a shame, but these extras along with sublime Razer build quality makes this an overall excellent controller. Especially so at its current discounted rate.

