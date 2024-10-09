My team reviewed more than 50 portable SSDs and this 2TB external SSD is the one I’d buy for Amazon Prime Day

I am a big fan of cheap and cheerful and the 2TB Kingston XS1000 portable SSD fits the bill at $99.95 for Prime Big deal days - its lowest since launch, with a sizable 29% discount off its list price of $139.99 - a saving of around $40.

You don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to benefit from this super low price, and I would strongly recommend getting a 3-year data recovery plan for just $14.99 more, as it can be a lifesaver if something goes wrong with the drive.

The Kingston XS1000 is the cheapest portable SSD by capacity, at just under $50 per TB, far cheaper than other rivals like the Sandisk Extreme 2TB or the Crucial X9.

Kingston XS1000 2TB external SSD: was $139.99 now $99.95 at Amazon

This 2TB portable SSD is all you need to store your big files fast and without worry. With a 5-year warranty a tiny, pocket-friendly form factor and an equally small price tag, the XS1000 is my must-buy deal.

The Kingston XS1000 is barely bigger than a USB Flash drive, and yet it can achieve speeds of up to 1.05GB/s in read/write thanks to its USB 3.2 Gen form factor. For the money, it is one of the best portable SSDs out there.

When we reviewed it in 2023 , we noted it performed well enough and has an industry leading 5-year warranty. Kingston after all has been in the business for nearly 40 years now and Amazon says that this product has fewer returns compared to similar products. On the other hand, it doesn’t have hardware encryption, IP rating and there’s no software bundle so I’d urge you to get a cloud backup solution or a backup software.

It has a Type-C connection which means that it can connect directly to most compatible mobile devices (think smartphones like the Lenovo ThinkPhone or the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra) but will need an adaptor for older systems that use a USB Type-A connector.

