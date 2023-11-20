I'm a millennial, so I'll never own a house – but if I did, I'd buy this mesh Wi-Fi system to fill it with a superfast 6E Wi-Fi signal

Mesh Wi-Fi systems are a great way to fill large spaces with a strong Wi-Fi signal, including everything from large offices to multi-story homes. As a millennial New Yorker living in Brooklyn, I am never going to own a home or run a business large enough to need this kind of Wi-Fi coverage, which is totally fine for me. I'll take my rinky-dink router and studio apartment next to Prospect Park any day.

But if you've got a home or business large enough to need stronger Wi-Fi coverage than even the best Wi-Fi 6E router can provide, I don't have to tell you that a Wi-Fi 6E mesh system can be expensive as hell. Fortunately, thanks to Black Friday deals rolling out ahead of the holiday shopping weekend, you can get this TP-Link Deco XE75 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System for just $199.99 at Amazon at a 33% discount, which even I know is a deal too good to pass up.

Featuring tri-band coverage up to 5,500 square feet and new Wi-Fi 6E speeds, this AI-driven mesh system can ensure that every spot in your home gets the strongest signal possible — and it even works with Alexa to add voice control for compatible fixtures and appliances all over the house.

Today's best Black Friday WiFi 6E Mesh System deal

TP-Link Deco XE75 (2-pack): was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Wi-Fi mesh systems are generally very expensive, but with 33% off this TP-Link router and satellite bundle, you can upgrade to superfast WiFi 6E coverage for less than you think. This system can extend Wi-Fi 6E coverage over a 5,500 square foot area, making it perfect for multistory homes and businesses with lots of floor space.

With a true tri-band network where all three (2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz) bands work together to provide the fastest, most seamless connection possible, you can get speeds of up to 5,400 Gbps (combined) for up to 200 devices. With easy setup and management thanks to the Deco app, you can get your new network set up in minutes and enjoy network speeds that maintain a connection as you move through rooms without interruption. It also interfaces with Alexa for voice control of other household devices, and even turns Guest Wi-Fi on and off with a simple voice command.

Not bad for under $200.

