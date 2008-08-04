Acer Aspire 5920-5A3G25Mi review

There's plenty to like about this Acer with its impressive spec

The Acer Aspire 5920-5A3G25Mi is a distinctive-looking laptop.

Open the glossy black lid and you'll ﬁnd a contrasting beige interior, with clean lines and strong details.

There's a 15.4-inch screen with a glossy Super-TFT coating. It proved adequate, but it's not one of the brighter panels, making it difﬁcult to see past reﬂections in sunny conditions. Colours were faithfully reproduced.

Large laptop



This machine is ﬁne for watching DVDs or web-browsing, but those hoping to use it as a multimedia laptop will ﬁnd the use of an integrated GPU restrictive.

3D performance was fairly poor, limiting it to regular ofﬁce applications and older games only.

Usability is high, with a large and comfortable keyboard in place. The touchpad is large, with good-sized mouse buttons.

Although this makes it easy to navigate Windows, it can also get in the way when typing.

Super storage



The chassis remained free from ﬂex under pressure, and the Aspire is one of the stronger consumer machines among its rivals.

When out and about the plastics remained free from scratches. The 3kg weight is acceptable for occasional journeys, and the machine's rounded chassis means it slips into laptop bags with ease.

With a mid-range Intel Core 2 Duo processor and 3072MB of memory, the Aspire is quick enough for most uses, and only showed signs of lag when we ran several intensive applications simultaneously.

The 250GB hard drive is more than large enough for most uses.

An attractive package



It may not excel in any particular area, but there's a lot to recommend in the Acer Aspire 5920-5A3G25Mi.

It has excellent usability and an attractive design that makes it worth a look if multimedia capabilities aren't a priority.