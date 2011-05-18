Acer Aspire 5750G review

The Aspire 5750G is a great all-round laptop, with very few flaws and a reasonable price

We've seen Sandy Bridge laptops emerge from almost every major manufacturer since Intel unveiled its second generation processor earlier this year. While these laptops have differed wildly in look and size, from the tiny Samsung 9000S to the hulking Dell XPS 17, we've found that performance is consistently excellent.

Now it's Acer's turn to join the Sandy Bridge club, with the Aspire 5750G. It looks like a typical Acer machine on the outside, with the Taiwanese giant's standard design in place, but inside it's brimming with power.

Best of all, the £680 asking price is rather low considering the tight specs. If you're a student with high demands, or need a laptop that'll suit the whole family, this is a great, affordable option.

With a pleasant blue finish to the lid and palmrests, the Aspire 5750G is a decent looking laptop. It's an obviously plastic build, and we did notice that some areas flexed when pushed or prodded, but it's unlikely to break unless you stomp on it or knock it flying off your desk.

At 2.6kg, you can take the Aspire 5750G on the road when needed. The body is surprisingly slender, with a maximum thickness of just 34mm, so you shouldn't have much problem slipping it into a backpack or briefcase.

Just one look at the keyboard and it's obvious that this is an Acer laptop. When it comes to design, Acer has stuck with a raised panel of perfectly flat keys, separated by slim gaps.

Touch typists will like the spacious layout, although the flat key definition won't suit all tastes. If you're used to beveled keys, we'd recommend a visit to your local Currys to test the Aspire 5750G before you buy.

Our only other complaint is those gaps. Crisp lovers beware, if you munch over this laptop the delicious cast-offs will infiltrate the insides.