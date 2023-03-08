OneOdio Monitor 60 review: comfortable and cheap wired headphones

The OneOdio Monitor 60s have the right style and practical features for a good pair of studio wired headphones, even if they lack the power and finesse we'd really like to hear while listening.

OneOdio Monitor 60: Two-minute review

OneOdio might not be a household name, but it’s been around for over 15 years. In that time, it’s slowly but surely expanded its range of headphones from true wireless in-ear buds to studio headphones, such as the OneOdio Monitor 60 wired headphones we're looking at here.

The OneOdio Monitor 60 are intended to be used in a studio environment or hooked up to an amp or vinyl player at home. Crucially, these aren’t among the best over-ear headphones you can buy today, not even close, but they still may be a solid pick for those on a budget. Priced at $79 / £83 (around AU$113), they’re cheaper than much of the competition, and while that does mean you’re not getting excellent sound quality, they still nail other aspects of being good studio headphones, including being comfortable to wear for long periods.

Sure, the OneOdio Monitor 60 do the job for sound, but despite that Hi-Res Audio label on the box, there’s a listlessness here. Should you avoid them? Definitely not. The OneOdio Monitor 60 Wired Headphones have some advantages for DJs starting out or anyone dabbling in their own home recording studio with additional cables bundled in.

There’s good value for money here. They’re comfy and rival many of the options in our best cheap headphones guide. But you may want to start saving up to upgrade after a few months of use. With that in mind, read on for our full OneOdio Monitor 60 review.

Cost $79 / £83 (around AU$113)

Released in October 2021

The OneOdio Monitor 60 Wired Headphones were launched in October 2021 and cost $79 / £83 (around AU$113). However, at the time of writing, they're discounted often if you're buying from from OneOdio directly or through third-party retailers.

That's cheap compared to a more more high-end option, such as the Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X, which costs around $249 / £219. However, it brings it not far off the price of the Sony MDR-7506 or the Sennheiser HD-280 Pro which may be more instantly appealing given the reliable name attached (and great quality overall).

OneOdio Monitor 60 review: Features

They come with three different cables

Reasonable sound isolation

The OneOdio Monitor 60 headphones come with three cables, including a 3m cable for hooking up to your TV, a 1.2m cable for general use, such as plugging into your laptop, along with a 3m 3.5mm to 6.35mm coiled cable for hooking up to your amp and other specialist equipment.

Besides saving you the hassle and expense of buying separate cables, this means that out of the box, you're ready to go. It's a small thing, but we appreciated that one of the cables had an inline microphone with a call or pause button so that these headphones can be used for more everyday purposes other than solely audio production.

There's no dedicated noise cancellation here, of course, but sound isolation is pretty reasonable. Thanks to many ports, you can also share the output by plugging in more than one cable at a time, which is ideal for letting someone listen in on your work or simply sharing a tune.

Features score: 4/5

OneOdio Monitor 60 review: Sound quality

50mm neodymium driver

Average quality at times

Fine for general use

The weakest aspect of the OneOdio Monitor 60 wired headphones is the one that's probably most important to you: sound quality. Things start well with a reasonably wide soundstage. But, as you listen, you'll realize there's not much excitement behind the OneOdio Monitor 60, although the sound is fairly clean at least.

Listen to a much-loved track like David Bowie's Under Pressure, and there's no 'wow' factor. You won't notice the finer nuances, and there's not much crispness here, either. It's solidly average.

A bass-heavy track, like Foo Fighters' All My Life, fares better with a hint of depth in places, but the moment things quieten down, it all feels lackluster. Cranking up the volume helps as the OneOdio Monitor 60s do a solid job of avoiding distortion, but if you're a perfectionist, you'll miss the key moments. We particularly longed for more detailed trebles while listening to classical music.

Sound quality score: 3/5

OneOdio Monitor 60 review: Design

Comfortable fit

Plasticky edges

Easily adjustable earcups

The OneOdio Monitor 60 Wired Headphones feel quite sturdy in your hands. While the edges are a bit plasticky with a hint of cost-cutting, the parts you interact with are more solid and reliable.

A matt finish suits these headphones, and we have no qualms about them only being available in black. The ear cups are comfortable with faux leather, giving them a professional appearance. On the outside, there are grilles that suggest these are open-back headphones, but they aren't. Overall, they look reasonably elegant.

It's possible to fold the ear cups around so you can listen out for other things going on around you (like the doorbell) as you work. It's also simple to adjust the headband, with a satisfying click noise as you progress through the levels.

A bag to carry them around is included, and the headphones easily fold up, making them more portable than you'd expect. We're not sure whether that's truly needed for studio work, but it helps with that 'jack of all trades' vibe.

Design score: 4/5

OneOdio Monitor 60 review: Value

Includes all the cables you might need

On the cheaper end of studio headphones

Robust build for the price

The OneOdio Monitor 60 are relatively well-priced for what they offer. We like that they come with all the cables you may need, which is helpful for newbies and price-conscious customers. They're robust, too, so we're reasonably confident they'll last you a long time.

The average sound quality may be an issue, though, if you're looking for great audio, and that's why you may wish to look elsewhere, depending on your priorities and your budget. With better audio, they'd be a slam-dunk on value – as it is, they're still good value.

Value score: 3.5/5

Should you buy the OneOdio Monitor 60?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Rating Features Three cables to cover all your needs and decent sound isolation. 4/5 Sound quality Distinctly average, but reasonable sound for general use. 3/5 Design A comfortable fit with adjustable earcups. 4/5 Value A robust build and good cables for the price. 3.5/5

Buy them if...

You're on a budget

Well priced for what they offer, the OneOdio Monitor 60 wired headphones are flawed but a good starting point.

You want a bit of everything

Need some headphones for watching TV, while travelling, and for recording? These aren't perfect but they do provide you with everything you might need.

You need single-side monitoring

The OneOdio Monitor 60 Wired Headphones feel just as snug on one ear as they do two ears, so if you need flexibility, you've got it.

Don't buy them if...

You want great audio quality

The OneOdio Monitor 60 reflect their price, so don't count on a hidden gem here aurally.

You have a specific aim in mind

If you're looking to record in a studio, focus on something more dedicated than this.

You want wireless

Of course, these are wired, and wired-only.

OneOdio Monitor 60 review: Also consider

