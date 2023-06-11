Drop Expression Series Togekey review: a solid if not overpriced Pokemon keyboard

If you were hoping for a Pokemon keyboard that truly screamed Pokemon, then this might disappoint. However, it's still an excellent mechanical keyboard that delivers on performance.

Drop Expression Series Togekey: Two-minute review

Drop is well known for its high-quality mechanical keyboards, and the Drop Expression Series Togekey is no exception.

Though it sports a premium price, especially considering its licensing with Pokemon, its solid and weighty aluminum case and set of excellent mechanical keys that give you that satisfying feedback make it worth the price - and one of the best keyboards for productivity.

The Drop Expression Series Togekey is a wired keyboard, but the USB Type-C cable is detectable, making it even more portable. There’s also a lovely white LED backlighting that’s strong enough to glow in the dark, perfect for late-night typing.

While it’s certainly a sleek and classy design that stands out from Drop’s normally more practical keyboard aesthetic, it suffers from being underwhelming. The white finish features a pad-printed red-and-blue geometric artwork by Sakshi Mangal, which is meant to emulate the adorable baby Pokemon Togepi. While that's cute, Drop also got a license from one of the most recognizable IPs on the planet and could have chosen from hundreds of colorful and distinctive Pokemon, and yet it choose a mostly white Pokemon with simple patterns. The manufacturer could also have done more with the Togepi design, really incorporating it into the keys and all that white space in between the keys.

You can switch out the keycaps if you decide to customize the keyboard yourself, and the Togekey even comes with a key puller for that purpose. But they could have made the design even better by including an actual Togepi keycap - such a missed opportunity. You could obviously mod it with customized keycaps to spruce up its look, but purchasing new keycaps is another cost and one that buyers may not be willing to pay if they’re already buying such an expensive product.

In terms of performance, the Drop Expression Series Togekey holds the same gold standard as Drop’s best mechanical keyboards. It’s equipped with Gateron Yellow KS3 switches, which isn’t the clickiest switch compared to Cherry MX but still offers that excellent tactile feedback you’d come to expect from mechanical keyboards. Gateron switches also have the advantage of a smoother and more natural keystroke, especially since Gateron yellow switches tend to be linear and therefore much quieter.

Despite the keycaps being a little on the narrow side, they still feel incredibly natural to type on, with very few typos during a full workday. And though I’m not a fan of TKL keyboards, this one feels quite normal to use, and I found myself not missing the numlock pad while appreciating the extra work desk real estate that the smaller size provides.

Though the switches themselves are of excellent build quality and can last for millions of keystrokes, there’s no option to swap out the switches, which could be disappointing for mechanical keyboard enthusiasts. The keys themselves aren’t programmable either, another possible strike against in the eyes of enthusiasts.

The Drop Expression Series Togekey sits in a similar market to other TKL keyboards like the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023) and Razer Huntsman V2 TKL. However, next to those, it becomes more apparent that the Togekey is missing some important features. That's especially when you compare it to the Huntsman V2 TKL, which is not much more in comparison and can be found at a cheaper price right now.

Drop Expression Series Togekey: Price & availability

How much does it cost? $149 (around £120 / AU$221)

$149 (around £120 / AU$221) When is it available? Available on June 15

Available on June 15 Where can you get it? Available in the US

The Drop Expression Series Togekey is priced at $149 (around £120 / AU$221) but as of this writing is currently discounted at $129. Compared to other TKL mechanical keyboards, that’s a steep MSRP, one that most likely reflects the licensing cost of the Pokemon IP in the first place. Outside of that, it’s hard to justify the high price point considering that the Tokepi design is a bit underwhelming and the lack of features that other TKL keyboards have.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be available in other regions either, including the UK and Australia, unless you import it which adds to the already steep cost.

Drop Expression Series Togekey: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Layout: TKL Switch: Gateron Yellow KS3 Programmable keys: No Dimensions: Not provided RGB or backlighting: Backlighting

Should you buy the Drop Expression Series Togekey?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value It's very pricey and the lack of features don't justify it 3 / 5 Design Cute design but underwhelming on the Pokemon front 4 / 5 Performance Feels and works perfectly with smooth and natural switches 5 / 5 Average rating Overall a great keyboard that's a bit overpriced for what it offers 4 / 5

Buy it if...

You want a high-quality mechanical keyboard

Drop keyboards are well-known for their premium quality and premium prices, and this one is no exception with excellent build quality and switches.

You really love Pokemon

It's an officially licensed Pokemon keyboard and it has a cute charming pattern based on an adorable baby Pokemon. For hardcore fans, this is a nice product to get if you have the money.

Don't buy it if...

You wanted a stronger Pokemon aesthetic

Despite it being a cute Pokemon keyboard, it feels like the design is a bit too minimalistic and safe, hard to justify for the price.

You want more features

Other TKL mechanical keyboards that let you program keys and swap out switches aren't much more expensive or sell for the same price, while simpler ones like this are a lot cheaper.

Drop Expression Series Togekey: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Drop Expression Series Togekey SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023) Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Price: $149 (around £120 / AU$221) $189.99 / £189.99 / AU$219.99 $160 / £160 / AU$260 Layout: TKL TKL TKL Switch: Gateron Yellow KS3 OmniPoint Adjustable Mechanical Switch Razer linear optical switches Programmable keys: No Yes Yes Dimensions: Row 4 - Cell 1 355.44 x 139.26 x 40.44 mm 230 x 362 x 34.5 mm RGB or backlighting: Backlighting RGB RGB

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023)

Though it's a little pricier (which is offset by current sales), it offers tons of features that the Togekey keyboard doesn't, making it a solid choice for gamers and enthusiasts.



Read our SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023) review

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

This mechanical keyboard is now much cheaper than the Togekey and has features that the latter lacks, making it a great choice for gamers and enthusiasts.



Read our Razer Huntsman V2 TKL review

How I tested the Drop Expression Series Togekey

I spent about a week testing this keyboard

I tested it both for productivity work and gaming

I used it extensively in an office environment

I tested the Drop Expression Series Togekey keyboard in an office environment, seeing how well it functioned in both productivity work and gaming. I also carried it around in various bags to see how portable it is.

The Drop Expression Series Togekey is a mechanical keyboard that's meant for extensive use over a period of years. I made sure to quality-test it to see if it held up to those standards.

I've tested a wide range of keyboards including mechanical ones, and understand how to properly rate and test them out to ensure that they reach a certain level of quality.

