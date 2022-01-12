Dreo 6-Quart Air Fryer review

The Dreo 6-Quart Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance that can turn out crisp, crunchy fries and chicken wings. Simple to use, it sports a stylish design that incorporates a handy window with light through which you can keep an eye on your food while it’s cooking. Unfortunately, cooking with the appliance requires the use of more oil than rival air fryers, which may be an issue for those looking to make indulgent treats as healthy as possible.

Dreo may not be a familiar name in the kitchen appliance space, where brands such as Instant, Philips and Ninja dominate. However, it’s making an assault on the market by launching a couple of air fryers that it hopes can rival models from the more established brands.

The Dreo 6-Quart Air Fryer is a basket-style unit with a 6.8-quart capacity, which the company states should be sufficient for up to six people. As well as air fry, it can roast, broil, bake and dehydrate too.

In a style similar to the Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501, this air fryer features a glossy black top from which you can adjust the various cooking settings. Rather than physical buttons, it has touch controls that only illuminate when the air fryer is switched on, creating a more stylish-looking kitchen appliance than you’d expect.

The Dreo is also the only air fryer we’ve tested that includes a window on the top half of the appliance, with a light, which ensures you can keep an eye on your food while it’s cooking. There are six presets with pre-defined temperature and cooking durations for everything from fries and vegetables to poultry, seafood, bacon and even steak.

The Dreo also comes with a pre-heat function, and both the basket and the crisper plate can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

At $119.99, this is one of the more expensive air fryers on the market; but given the array of cooking methods it offers, we think it's ideal for anyone looking to create crisp, crunchy treats such as fries and chicken wings and plenty more as quickly as possible.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Dreo 6-Quart Air Fryer price and availability

List price: $119.99

The Dreo 6-Quart Air Fryer is the brand’s top-of-the-range model, and will set you back $119.99. It’s available direct from Dreo or through Amazon. Currently, it isn’t available in the UK or Australia.

Dreo also offers a smaller 4-Quart Air Fryer that has a circular design without a window for $89.99.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Design

6.8-quart capacity

Touch control panel on top

Six presets

The Dreo 6-Quart Air Fryer is a sleek matte-black kitchen appliance with an angular design. Measuring 14.9 x 12.4 x 13.6 (h x w x d), it isn’t the most compact basket-style air fryer we’ve tested, and a weight of 12lb means it isn’t an appliance you’ll feel comfortable regularly moving from the countertop into a cupboard.

As we’ve already mentioned, it apes the design we first saw on the Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L50, with a touch control panel located on its glossy top. The basket has a button on the handle, which must be pressed before it can be removed from the air fryer, to stop any accidents. Both the basket itself and the crisper plate are dishwasher-safe, which makes for easy cleaning.

The Dreo has a 6.8-quart capacity, which the brand says is enough for up to six people. It can cook for up to one hour at a time, and reaches a maximum temperature of 450ºF.

It’s possible to manually set the temperature and cooking duration, or you can choose one of six presets that have defined times and temperatures. The Dreo also offers five cooking functions – air frying, roasting, baking, broiling and dehydrating – along with a pre-heat setting.

A recipe book with more than 100 dishes is included in the box.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Performance

Crisp homemade fries and chicken wings

Uses more oil than other air fryers

Manual re-heat required

The Dreo 6-Quart Air Fryer turned our crisp, crunchy fries and chicken wings during our time with it. Although, in the case of homemade fries, this was down to the quantity of oil that Dreo recommends you use.

The recipe book included with the air fryer suggested the use of 2tbsp of oil for two large potatoes, which create a 1.1lb batch of fries. At the recommended temperature of 380ºF, we had a basket of homemade fries in 22 minutes. They were crisp and evenly browned on the outside with soft, fluffy potato on the inside.

Our experience was similar when cooking chicken wings. However, while most air fryers can cook these to perfection as a result of the fat in the skin, the Dreo again recommended the use of 2tbsp of oil for six chicken wings. We were served up evenly browned chicken wings, with crisp skin and succulent meat on the inside – but with a higher calorie count than if cooked in other air fryers.

Thankfully, frozen steak-cut fries didn’t require any additional oil – and, once again, following the suggested cooking temperatures and times resulted in a super-crunchy, evenly browned exterior, while the potato inside remained soft and fluffy.

It’s worth noting that Dreo recommends pre-heating the air fryer – although, unlike the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, this doesn’t happen automatically. As such, you’ll need to activate the preset first, adding food items once this is complete.

During cooking, the air fryer registered 59.4db for noise on our decibel meter, which is the same level as the gentle hum of a refrigerator.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Should I buy the Dreo 6-Quart Air Fryer?

Buy it if...

You want to keep a check on your food

As mentioned, the handy window on the top half of the air fryer, coupled with the light inside the cooking cavity, makes it easy to keep an eye on food while it’s cooking.

You want a sleek-looking device

This is one of the most stylish air fryers we’ve tested. With its glossy black control panel and sleek minimalist design, it’s ideal for those who want a good-looking but effective appliance for their home.

You want a reminder to shake

Shaking or turning food part way through cooking is important when air-frying to achieve even results. If you’re looking for an air fryer that offers a reminder, then this fits the bill.

Don't buy it if...

You want to use as little oil as possible

Dreo recommends 2tbsp of oil for creating a batch of fries from two large potatoes (approximately 1.1lb). This is far more oil than many other air fryers such as those from Instant or Philips require. If you’re trying to keep your calorie intake as low as possible, look elsewhere.

You’re on a budget

At $119.99, the Dreo 6-Quart Air Fryer is one of the more expensive models we’ve tested. If your budget is tight, consider air fryers from GoWise or NuWave instead.

You want a ‘keep warm’ function

While this air fryer is loaded with functions, it lacks a ‘keep warm’ setting. If you want an air fryer that can maintain the temperature of food once it’s cooked for several minutes, this model isn’t the one for you.

First reviewed: January 2022