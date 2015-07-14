Fuji X-T10 review

An excellent cut-down version of the X-T1 that delivers in the key areas with excellent image quality, great access to the most important features and an excellent viewfinder that can keep up with moving subjects – as can the autofocus system.

There are some great compact system or mirrorless cameras around at the moment, but with its solid build, retro SLR-like styling, traditional controls and excellent image quality the Fuji X-T1 is one of our favourites. We're not alone in this, as it's also proved very popular with enthusiasts and professional photographers looking for a smaller (and funkier) alternative to an SLR.

Now we have the Fuji X-T10, a slightly more compact mini-me of the X-T1 that uses the same APS-C format 16Mp X Trans CMOS II sensor and EXR Processor, also found in the Fuji X-E2 and Fuji X100T. This sensor also houses phase detection autofocusing points that make up part of the camera's hybrid AF system, which Fuji claims has a focus time of just 0.06 seconds.

Cut-down size… and features?

Being a little smaller and more affordable than the X-T1, the X-T10 naturally makes a few compromises. One of these is with the electronic viewfinder (EVF), so although the X-T10's viewfinder has the same 2.36-million dot resolution as the X-T1's, it's the smaller (0.39-inch) device that's found in the Fuji X-E2, with 0.62x magnification rather than 0.77x. The smaller size of this EVF means it's not possible to see a dual image, with a magnified view alongside the full image, as it is with the X-T1. However, like the X-T1's EVF, the X-T10's has lag time of just 0.005 seconds, rather than the 0.05 seconds of the others.

The Fuji X-T10 features retro-SLR type styling and traditional controls

Unlike the X-E2 and X-T1, however, the 3-inch screen on the back of the X-T10 has 920,000 dots where the older cameras' screens have 1,040,000. As on the X-T1, though, the X-T10's screen is mounted on a tilting bracket to make it easier to see when shooting landscape images above or below head height.

One area where Fuji hasn't compromised, however, is with the X-T10's autofocus system, as it includes the updates that were recently announced for the X-T1. In single AF (AF-S) mode there are three options for setting the focus point: Single, Zone and Wide; and in continuous AF (C-AF) mode there are Single, Zone and Wide/Tracking options. In Wide/Tracking mode the camera selects the autofocus point automatically and in Continuous AF mode it then tracks the subject around the frame, switching AF point and adjusting focus distance as it moves.

The X-T10's 920,000 screen is tilt-only, rather than vari-angle

Other specification highlights of the X-T10 include a pop-up flash in addition to a hotshoe; a native sensitivity range of ISO 200-6400 with JPEG-only expansion settings taking this to ISO 100-51,200; a UHS-I SD/SDHC/SDXC card slot (the X-T1 has a UHS-II slot); a maximum continuous shooting rate of 8fps for eight images; Wi-Fi connectivity; and the same electronic shutter as in the X100T and X-T1, giving shutter speeds up to 1/32,000 sec. To help less experienced photographers, there's also a fully automatic mode.