Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone + Apple Watch review

The Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock is a good companion for anyone living in Apple's ecosystem. It can wireless charge your iPhone and your Apple Watch and a third device through a USB port on the back.

If you live in the Apple eco-system and own a recent iPhone as well as an Apple Watch, there's a good chance that your bedside or office desk is cluttered with respective charges for these devices.

Belkin wants to help you clean up a little bit by letting you wirelessly charge your phone and your watch with one dock. It's a great solution for anyone still waiting on the Apple AirPower wireless charging pad.

While the dock has been designed for Apple products, the phone charger is based on the Qi standard which means that you can charge almost every other phone with wireless charging capabilities.

On the phone side, Boost Up can provide 7.5W which is as high as the iPhone can take at the moment. On average, that takes about two minutes to charge one percent of the iPhone XS- it's definitely not as fast as a fast-charger but good enough to use on the bed side or office desk for frequent and convenient charging.

For the watch, Belkin provides a 5W/1A magnetic charging module which does the job fairly quickly. The dock supports bedside mode for Apple Watch that enables the alarm clock feature.

Neither the phone, nor the watch stands are adjustable, however, the angle that Belkin has chosen for them is just fine and at no point we wished that it was otherwise. That being said, some people might prefer different angles to place their devices.

Other than the two wireless charging pads, the Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone + Apple Watch also features a USB type-A port at the back providing an additional port with 5V/1A to charge a third device making it extremely flexible.

About the only part we don't like is the rather large power adapter and the thick cord attached to it to power the dock. Ideally, a USB-C cable should have done that job.

Verdict

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone + Apple Watch is now available across the UAE for AED 599 / US$ 159. There is a special edition with chrome elements that looks nice but it's $20 more.

That's a bit on the higher side for wireless chargers but if you live inside the Apple ecosystem, you're probably used to paying for quality products. And the Boost Up is definitely a quality product that makes it very convenient to juice up your iOS devices.