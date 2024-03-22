You won’t find this standing desk deal in the Amazon Spring Sale: Our top-rated desk gets a big discount

The Amazon Spring Sale 2024 is in full swing but it’s not the only place to bag a bargain over the Easter period. Over on the Flexispot website, we spotted a great standing desk deal on our top-rated desk. The Flexispot E7 with chipboard desktop was $580, now $400

While we’ve been tracking the best Spring Sale standing desk deals and Spring Sale office chair deals, our deal-hunters have also been keeping an eye on other retailer discounts. And this is an especially good pick.

We’ve tested plenty and for us, this is the best standing desk you can get right now. Firm and stable support, fast and near-silent motors, easy to assemble, and competitively priced. It’s still about $40 more than we saw over Black Friday, but if you can’t wait, this remains a great standing desk deal - especially given the quality of the desk itself. You can read our full thoughts in our Flexispot E7 standing desk review.

Today’s best Flexispot E7 standing desk deal

Flexispot E7 standing desk: <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=68890&u=1338591&m=68890&afftrack=hawk-custom-tracking&urllink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.flexispot.com%2Fflexispot-pro-standing-desk-e7" data-link-merchant="flexispot.com"" target="_blank"> was $580 Now $400 at Flexispot

Save $180 Awarding it 5-stars and a Best-in-Class rating, we found this desk was practically the perfect choice for both office and home office. Assembly is easy, the control panel is simple to use. Height ranges between 22.8 and 48.4in, making it good for shorter and taller users (we recommend 44in for those around 6ft); And we love the wireless charger built into the desktop. The desk boasts a range of sizes, colors, and desktop materials. Our review model included the smart bamboo desktop, which is also in the sale - down from $660 to $470. But there are plenty more to choose from.

Other top Flexispot office chair and desk deals

Alongside discounts on the Flexispot E7 and E7 Pro standing desks, we’re seeing price-drops on a few of the company’s best office chairs and desks. These are the ones we recommend checking out.

Flexispot Electric Standing Desk: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFlexispot-EC1W-R4830W-Electric-Adjustable-Standing%2Fdp%2FB07W42DSG8%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> was $300 Now $170 at Amazon

Save $130 We're big fans of Flexispot office furniture and with almost 50% off, this is a great deal. The Flexispot electric standing desk is a 48 x 30in desktop spacious enough to accommodate two monitors and a laptop. With electric height adjustment ranging between 28 and 48in, it's easy to customize your workspace.

Flexispot E7 Pro standing desk: <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=68890&u=1338591&m=68890&afftrack=hawk-custom-tracking&urllink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.flexispot.com%2Fflexispot-best-standing-desk-e7pro" data-link-merchant="flexispot.com"" target="_blank">was $680 Now $500 at Flexispot

Save $180 If any desk could beat the original E7 to the title of ‘best desk’, it would be the E7 Pro. During our tests, we enjoyed using it so much we actually considered swapping to it full-time. It’s very similar to the original, non-Pro model but it is more expensive. For the extra, you get a higher weight load, higher height range, faster motors,, and improved cable management. However, if you don’t need these, the E7 is the more competitively priced option. Like the original E7, you’re free to pick from a range of desktop surfaces and sizes. Check our our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/pro/flexispot-e7-pro-standing-desk-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="flexispot.com"" target="_blank">Flexispot E7 Pro review

Flexispot C7 office chair: <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=68890&u=1338591&m=68890&afftrack=hawk-custom-tracking&urllink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.flexispot.com%2Fflexispot-best-ergonomic-office-chair-c7" data-link-merchant="flexispot.com"" target="_blank"> was $660 Now $350 at Flexispot

Save $309 We rated this ergonomic office chair as the best for the home office, and with a $300 saving in the flash sale, it’s even better. In our own tests, we found the C7 features a high build quality, comfortable seating, with very good lumbar support, and 4D armrests that, admittedly, take some getting used to. See what we thought in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/pro/flexispot-c7-ergonomic-office-chair-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="flexispot.com"" target="_blank">Flexispot C7 review

Flexispot BS11 Pro office chair: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22506&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fflexispot.co.uk%2Foffice-chair-bs11pro.html" data-link-merchant="flexispot.co.uk"" target="_blank">was £420 Now £280 at Flexispot UK

Save £140 with code BS11FLASH A great deal for those in the UK, the BS11 Pro office chair gets an eye-catching discount. We’ve tested this chair ourselves, finding the ergonomics comfortable and the adjustments and customization options very versatile. As usual with Flexispot office furniture, the build quality was excellent. See our full thoughts in our our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/flexispot-ergonomic-chair-bs11-pro-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="flexispot.co.uk"" target="_blank">Flexispot BS11 Pro review

Looking for more savings? Our deal-hunters are constantly checking the best prices on standing desks in your region.