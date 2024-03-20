Amazon Big Spring Sale office chair deals: the Spring Deal Days have arrived

Amazon Big Spring Sale office chair deals (Image credit: Collin Probst // Future) 1. Retailers

Looking for the best Amazon Big Spring Sale office chair deals? Throughout the five-day shopping event, we'll be here monitoring the best value, the biggest price-drops, and unmissable bargains.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale, also known as Spring Deal Days outside the US, runs between March 20 - 25 across a massive range of categories. But here, we're focused on top deals on office chairs.

Our team of reviewers have assembled and tested the best office chairs from top brands like Steelcase, Flexispot, and Sihoo. So, iyou’re looking for outstanding build quality, neck and lumbar support, extreme comfort and customization in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, we’ll show you what to look for, and which seats you'll want to avoid.

Why wait for Prime Day? These are the best Amazon Big Spring Sale office chair deals you can get right now - and we’ll continue to update the best discounts as they drop.

Flexispot OC3B executive ergonomic office chair: Was $200 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFlexiSpot-OC3B-Ergonomics-Executive-Adjustable%2Fdp%2FB07MKMPQ29%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> Now $155

Save $45 We've always enjoyed our time with Flexispot's range of comfortable desk seating. So we're confident recommending the Flexispot OC3B. It comes with ergonomic and passive lumbar support to relieve back pains, while the mesh fabric cushion should make this breathable for all-day use. Weight capacity is a solid 220lbs. The seat is available in black, grey, and blue.

Sihoo Doro C300 ergonomic office chair: Was $360 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSIHOO-Ergonomic-Armrests-Adjustable-Backrest%2Fdp%2FB0C3T865C2%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> Now $280

Save $80 For those looking to alleviate lower back pains, the Sihoo Doro C300 is a solid choice - not least because it features dynamic lumbar support. This means it can adjust to your body as you move, providing all-round support. The Doro C300 also has soft armrests and a breathable mesh fabric design to improve all-day comfort, available in black or white. See what we really thought in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/pro/sihoo-doro-c300-ergonomic-office-chair-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Sihoo Doro C300 review

Amazon Big Spring Sale office chair deals

Sihoo M18 Ergonomic Office Chair: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSIHOO-Chair-Office%2Fdp%2FB07GNDDNMW%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> Was $270 Now $150 at Amazon

Save $120 The black coloring on this comfortable chair makes it a more traditional option that’ll look good in any office, and the Sihoo has an ergonomic design, full adjustability, and a mesh design – important if you want to stay cool during hot summer days. And its 27.5 in legs improve stability and weight limits when compared to many other chairs, which top out at 25 in.

Amazon Basics Classic Padded Mid-Back Office Chair: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Basics-Ergonomic-Adjustable-360-Degree%2Fdp%2FB00IFHPVEU%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> Was $95 Now $80 at Amazon

Save $15 For this temptingly low price you don’t get every feature going, but you do get a good-looking chair with adjustable seat height and angle alongside PU upholstery, a comfortable, padded seat and a sturdy metal base certified by BIFMA – a nonprofit that creates safe standards for office furniture. Is this chair flashy? No. Is it comfortable and supportive? All day.

Sweetcrispy Computer Gaming Chair: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSweetcrispy-Computer-Ergonomic-Flip-up-Adjustable%2Fdp%2FB0CDGKQSQ3%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> Was $100 Now $90 at Amazon

Save $10 The Sweetcrispy computer gaming chair is ergonomically designed with a high back to alleviate fatigue. It boasts segmented padding and ultra cushioning for prolonged comfort during work. The chair is wrapped in premium PU leather and comes with padded armrests for added luxury. We've checked the manual and it takes around 15 minutes to assemble this chair.

Hbada Ergonomic Office Chair: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHbada-Ergonomic-Adjustable-Comfortable-Computer%2Fdp%2FB0BWDQX8RH%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> Was$230 Now $184 at Amazon

Save $46 Hbada ergonomic office chair is designed to provide full-body support. It features an S-shaped backrest that conforms perfectly to your spine, promoting proper posture and comfort during long workdays. The cushion combines springs, memory foam, and mesh fabric for breathability and lasting support. The chair also comes with adjustable armrests to alleviate shoulder stiffness.

Neo Office Chair: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FNEO-CHAIR-Ergonomic-Executive-Adjustable%2Fdp%2FB0C6NBX7H7%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> Was $176 Now $100 at Amazon

Save $76 The Neo Chair office chair has thick cushioning, and the wide seat ensures all-day comfort. Choose between two modes: armrests up for freedom of movement or down for extra support. Crafted from skin-friendly faux leather, it's easy to clean and resistant to stains and scratches. The chair is multi-functional with a tilt lock, height adjustment, 360-degree swivel, and tilt adjustment.

Neo Office Computer Desk Chair: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCHAIR-Office-Chair-Computer-Gaming%2Fdp%2FB08KSCDM47%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> Was $85 Now $43 at Amazon

Save $42 This office computer desk chair from Neo Computer Desk Chair features a mesh look for optimal airflow. There is built-in lumbar support and you can customize your seating with adjustable tilt, height, and 360-degree swivel. This chair has six colorways.

Nouhaus Ergo3D ergonomic office chair: Was $370 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FNOUHAUS-Ergo3D-Ergonomic-Office-Chair%2Fdp%2FB07L4ZH59Y%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> Now $222

Save 40% with coupon For the discerning professional, the Nouhaus Ergo3D is an outstanding pick. That heavyweight iron frame and smooth mesh fabric means it’s both sturdy and built for comfort. Lumbar support is dynamic, so it will shift as you do for consistent back support and a 135-degree tilt for laid-back executives. The chair comes in black, blue, grey, and burgundy to fit almost any office or home office aesthetic.

Mimoglad High Back Ergonomic Office Chair: Was $190 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMimoglad-Ergonomic-Adjustable-Headrest-Armrests%2Fdp%2FB09N93L2RQ%2Fref%3Dzg_bs_1063312_sccl_35%2F137-8024886-1611165%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Now $120

Save $100 with coupon For a stylish, ergonomic chair with adjustable armrests and headrests that’s a steal, and it’s got quiet wheels, a 300 lb weight limit and a tension controller. It’s affordable, comfortable and hugely adjustable – there’s a lot to like here at just over a hundred dollars.

Outside the US? We've got deal-hunters all over the world to find the best deals on office chairs in your region.

Amazon Big Spring Sale office chair deals: FAQs

What is the Amazon Big Spring Sale? The Amazon Big Spring Sale, also known as Amazon Spring Deal Days outside the US, is a lot like Prime Day, except it lasts longer and it covers a smaller range of products. The shopping event runs between March 20 - 25 2024, and covers a range of categories on the site, including office chairs and office furniture.

When is the Amazon Big Spring Sale? The Amazon Big Spring Sale will run from March 20 to 25, ending at midnight. So, you've got plenty of time to bag a bargain office chair deal in the Big Spring Sale. The next expected sale will be Prime Day 2024. Although dates haven't yet been confirmed, we're already preparing to find the best Amazon Prime Day office chair deals.