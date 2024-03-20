Amazon Big Spring Sale standing desk deals: the Spring deals day starts here

Amazon Big Spring Sale Standing Desk deals (Image credit: Future // Collin Probst) 1. Retailers

The Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 is here and we're monitoring all the top standing desk deals you can get during the five-day shopping event that runs between March 20 - 25.

We're seeing price-cuts, discounts, and deals across a range of categories on Amazon - but here, we're keeping our eyes open for top standing desks on sale.

Our team has assembled, tested, and reviewed the best standing desks from manufacturers like Flexispot, Vari, Branch, and many more. Whether you need the best build quality, spacious work surfaces, a broad height range, or additional storage and cable management, we know what you need to look out for in the Big Spring Sale, and which discounts are the best value for money.

Don't wait for Prime Day - these are the best Amazon Big Spring Sale standing desk deals you can get right now.

Amazon Big Spring Sale standing desk deals

Flexispot Electric Standing Desk:<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFlexispot-EC1W-R4830W-Electric-Adjustable-Standing%2Fdp%2FB07W42DSG8%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3D3K5UUGCHFESHP%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.pHeMmurjMZjMM_QjlefDUFcbwLnvGUGijPyqWwcSI53uAZJ3qrGdZIINmqxaaU_n8I4Uzuxu-ZrJX3Prc2BU9-tphmYr54d8tEXet2-A2kGtqrHyiZXXnqY4-2uQP814dM56s45ULLtVDOo2GWIsj3qGQ0RmR8B-sKvZfnZuzMEzbF4ufvFEX-4K6F1fMKCAqD2wsAP4RZPg_EcXD79TxnHwjE4upeBVFbxCbWVbNSI._hu9PMvKtcSdhdc6NF_zsacW0o6lNXHoBHN4VZsQAGA%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dstanding%2Bdesks%26psr%3DEY17%26qid%3D1710924068%26s%3Dtodays-deals%26sprefix%3Dstanding%2Bdesks%252Ctodays-deals%252C218%26sr%3D1-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26m%3DA3686AOLDPXXOD%26SPES%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFlexispot-EC1W-R4830W-Electric-Adjustable-Standing%2Fdp%2FB07W42DSG8%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3D3K5UUGCHFESHP%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.pHeMmurjMZjMM_QjlefDUFcbwLnvGUGijPyqWwcSI53uAZJ3qrGdZIINmqxaaU_n8I4Uzuxu-ZrJX3Prc2BU9-tphmYr54d8tEXet2-A2kGtqrHyiZXXnqY4-2uQP814dM56s45ULLtVDOo2GWIsj3qGQ0RmR8B-sKvZfnZuzMEzbF4ufvFEX-4K6F1fMKCAqD2wsAP4RZPg_EcXD79TxnHwjE4upeBVFbxCbWVbNSI._hu9PMvKtcSdhdc6NF_zsacW0o6lNXHoBHN4VZsQAGA%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dstanding%2Bdesks%26psr%3DEY17%26qid%3D1710924068%26s%3Dtodays-deals%26sprefix%3Dstanding%2Bdesks%252Ctodays-deals%252C218%26sr%3D1-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26m%3DA3686AOLDPXXOD%26SPES%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> Was $300 Now $170 at Amazon

Save $130 Flexispot is dropping prices on its standing desks for the big Amazon Spring Sale. This electric standing desk is a spacious 48 x 30in eco-friendly desktop that accommodates two monitors and a laptop. With electric height adjustment, it's easy to customize your workspace.

Smug Ergonomic Standing Desk: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSMUG-Adjustable-Ergonomic-Motorized-Workstation%2Fdp%2FB0C8MBN3DP%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> Was $120 Now $90 at Amazon

Save $30 Smug electric standing desk lets you customize your preferred height with ease, thanks to the high-quality motor and LED display. The desk also comes with hooks and wire collecting holes. Available in various sizes and colors, it's perfect for any room.

Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFurmax-Electric-Adjustable-Standing-Computer%2Fdp%2FB09W2LKJTQ%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> Was $130 Now $117 at Amazon

Save $13 The Furmax electric height adjustable standing desk lets you alternate between standing and sitting at your desk. The desk is a 55 x 24in wood desktop with ample space for your essentials.

Banti Electric Standing Desk with double drawers: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBANTI-Electric-Standing-Adjustable-Top%2Fdp%2FB0C5MBN2MT%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> Was $205 Now $172 at Amazon

Save $33 The Banti electric standing desk is a spacious 48 x 24in work surface and comes with double drawers. This desk supports up to 176 lbs with a sturdy industrial-grade steel frame.

Flexispot Standing Desk Converter with keyboard tray: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFLEXISPOT-Standing-Converter-Adjustable-Workstation%2Fdp%2FB0C8TMNWP8%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> Was $160 Now $120 at Amazon

Save $40 Transform any desk into a dynamic workspace with the Flexispot 35in standing desk converter. The desk can accommodate monitors up to 27in and standard keyboards. Ships almost fully assembled for immediate use.

Claiks Standing Desk with drawers: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FClaiks-Standing-Drawers-Electric-Adjustable%2Fdp%2FB0BZ7DJWK6%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> Was $210 Now $189 at Amazon

Save $21 This desk from Claiks comes with drawers, offering a 2-tier shelf stand for added storage. With two drawers, wire collection holes, and a sturdy metal steel frame, this desk provides excellent stability and organization. Assembly looks simple with included instructions and there is even an Amazon install video you can watch.

ErGear Electric Standing Desk 48": Was $160 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FErGear-Adjustable-Electric-Standing-Computer%2Fdp%2FB0B41YH9B6%2Fref%3Dzg_bs_1069234_sccl_1%2F137-8024886-1611165%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Now $140

Save $20 A $20 coupon makes this desk even cheaper, and its 48 inch width makes it a bit more compact and manageable than many of its rivals. Headphone and backpack hooks, memory settings, aerospace-grade lifting columns and it's been built to limit its harmful material emissions, so it does something decent for the environment too.

Furmax Electric Standing Desk 55": Was $120 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFurmax-Electric-Adjustable-Standing-Computer%2Fdp%2FB09W2HKC37%2Fref%3Dzg_bs_1069234_sccl_2%2F137-8024886-1611165%3Fpsc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Now $107<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCubiCubi-Computer-Writing-Office-Industrial%2Fdp%2FB082F16M4P%2Fref%3Dzg_bs_3733671_sccl_9%2F137-8024886-1611165%3Fpsc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">

Save $13 Here's desk with a massive 55" surface space, memory presets, wooden finish options and a durable motor with sturdy, t-shaped feet. Other standing desks look a little more stylish, but that's a compromise with accepting when the Furmax unit is so affordable.

Outside the US? Our deal-finders are continuously tracking down the top Amazon deals on standing desks in your region.

Amazon Big Spring Sale standing desk deals: FAQs

What is the Amazon Big Spring Sale? The Amazon Big Spring Sale - known as Amazon Spring Deal Days outside the US - is a five-day shopping sale runs from March 20 - 25 2024. Much like other Amazon sales, prices have been cut across a range of categories including home and office furniture. You can easily spot featured deals on the site by Amazon's Big Spring Sale tag. Don't confuse it with Amazon Prime Day, which is a briefer two-day shopping event that comes twice a year.

When is the Amazon Big Spring Sale? In 2024, Amazon's Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 -25, with discounts ending at midnight. If you miss your chance before Easter, we'll be monitoring all the best Amazon Prime Day standing desk deals once the date is announced.