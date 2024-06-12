You don't have long to save $100 on this Epson business printer - with free delivery

You've only got until the 15 June to bag the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3820 Wireless Inkjet AIO Color Printer for $99.99 at Office Depot / OfficeMax.

This incredible deal drops the printer to almost half the original price for a limited time. Additionally, Office Depot / OfficeMax currently has a trade-in event where if you trade in your old printer, you can get up to an additional $30 off of this printer (or up to $75 on other printers), bringing the price even lower to $69.99. To participate in this deal, you must bring the printer you are trading into Office Depot or OfficeMax stores for recycling.

The WorkForce series of printers are designed for professional use. This printer, in particular, is intended to accompany an entry-level business with a smaller office. This could also be helpful for home offices with printing or scanning needs.

This printer is an excellent choice for a small business or home office. It is an all-in-one printer with exceptional print quality and speed for its size and price, especially the discounted price.

Today's best Epson WorkForce printer deal

Get the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3820 Wireless All-in-One Printer for under $100 at Office Depot

For a limited time only, get up to $130 off with a trade-in or $100 off without a trade-in. This deal only lasts until 15 June 2024, so act fast if you are looking for a fantastic deal on a small business or home office printer.

We've tested hundreds of the best printers and Epson always scores high for us. The Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3820 is designed for home office use and offers efficient, high-quality printing, copying, scanning, and faxing capabilities.

The WF-3820 has Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth LE, and Ethernet connectivity options, making working with almost any device as easy as possible. It has a 21 ppm black and white printing speed and 11 ppm color printing speed; it can hold up to 250 sheets of paper and a 4800 x 2400 dpi for sharp printing clarity for both text and images.

Its wireless features allow printing from virtually anywhere, and its compact size fits well in any workspace. Due to its compact size, the WF-3820 easily fits on your desktop, in a cabinet, or on a shelf, allowing you to conveniently incorporate a new printer into your current workspace.

An ideal small business printer or one for the home office, this is a reliable, high-performance machine. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal from Office Depot!

Still looking? We've reviewed all the best Epson printers you can get right now.