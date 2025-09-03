Wix adds Artificial Intelligence to its email editor
Email marketing on Wix is getting that sweet AI action
- Wix introduces Email Assistant, a GenAI tool that drafts and designs marketing emails
- Users can chat with the Assistant to refine layout, visuals, messaging, and other elements
- The AI editor simplifies email creation, offering a faster, more intuitive alternative
Wix, one of the best website builder platforms on the market, has just integrated Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) into its email editor, promising its users less complexity and end-to-end support for all their email marketing efforts. The GenAI tool is called Wix Email Assistant, and it should lend a helping hand with important email elements such as layout, visuals, messaging, and overall design.
In an announcement shared with TechRadar Pro recently, Wix said users will be able to simply chat with the tool, explaining the campaign’s goal and intent. They can share initial ideas, tone of voice, and other important factors, and the Assistant will respond by pulling relevant business data that was previously inputted to the business manager.
After that, the tool generates an email draft with all the relevant sections, copy, and visuals, which can then be tweaked and modified - again through conversation with the Assistant.
Removing barriers to effective marketing emails
The new AI editor also comes with a number of design enhancements, such as a gallery of pregenerated sections and elements, editable design themes, customizable design settings, and flexible layout control with movable sections.
“Whether a user needs help brainstorming an email marketing campaign, wants to get a head start with AI, or build an entire email from scratch, the Email Assistant makes it possible,” said Linas Daugirdas, Head of Wix Emails. “From designing the layout to crafting compelling content, creating effective marketing emails is often time-consuming and complex. Our goal was to remove those barriers. The Email Assistant does just that - it’s like having a marketer and designer built right into the editor.”
For those who like to write their emails the old-fashioned way - manually - they will still be able to do so, Wix said. However, the company did stress that an AI email editor provides a “more intuitive experience” and could help create higher-quality emails that improve engagement rating.
The new tool is now available for Wix users in English. The company did not state if it plans on adding other languages, or when.
Comment from the expert
Owain is the Website Builder Editor at TechRadar. With over 7 years of experience in using and testing website builders, Owain is now the Website Builder Editor at TechRadar. Owain has live blogged and spoken at several leading website builder events, as well as interviewing top execs from the top website building platforms.
Adding AI to its email marketing tool will help Wix stand out from other website builders, as well as helping it compete with some of the best email marketing platforms on the market.
Although Wix claims that using AI to build marketing emails will be a “more intuitive experience”, it is important to maintain oversight of the content it produces - using it as a tool rather than an outsourcing option to ensure quality and consistency in your email marketing.
That being said, I can see that smart small businesses will be able to leverage this new feature to increase email marketing success.
