This $900 Chinese laptop extends Apple MacBook Pro’s vision of dual screen… literally
64GB RAM, 4TB SSD and a Core i7 CPU may lure Windows users looking for something different.
Apple introduced the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro in 2016 and phased it out a few years later on 14 and 16-inch models much to the chagrin of a lot of fans. Now a flurry of Chinese laptop vendors are selling hundreds of notebooks that add a secondary 14.1-inch touch screen to a main 16-inch one (although not as good as one of the best portable monitors but a great implementation that extends the concept embraced by Apple for the Touch Bar). Check out this incredible laptop with an integrated 7-inch tablet.
Oushedi dual-screen laptop:
Was 1475.65 Now 872.87 at Aliexpress
Save 40% This challenger brand laptop comes with a Core i7 CPU (albeit 10th gen), 64GB of memory and a staggering 4TB SSD. The two displays (16.1-inch and 14-inch) are the main attraction of this fantastic notebook. Use the on-page coupon to get this price.
Dual screens should - in theory - be a boon for productivity aficionado, creatives looking for their best video editing laptop or even coders craving for a laptop for programmers.
If you look closer though you will see that the inspiration for such a laptop comes from Asus with its ZenBook Pro Duo or the ROG Zephyrus Duo models: they do look very similar but the Oushedi is in no way a perfect replica of the latter. For under $900 (excluding local taxes but including delivery) from Aliexpress, you get an Intel Core i7-10750H processor (with an integrated GPU), 64GB RAM, a 4TB SSD (you can add a second SSD to double the capacity) and a metal chassis.
A useful unique selling point
The main 16-inch display has a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution while the smaller 14-inch touchscreen monitor has a 1920 x 550 pixel resolution that is raised at a slight angle, pushing the monitor further down and removing the palm rest altogether - both displays have very thin bezels as well.; underneath it is an air vent to help with cooling the internal components; a touchpad is also located at the right side of the backlit keyboard. There’s no numeric keypad.
The rest of the specification is where corners have been cut: there’s no Wi-Fi 6e, only Wi-Fi 5. No Thunderbolt ports, only a standard Type-C port. There is a Gigabit Ethernet port but there’s no card reader; other than the three USB ports and a HDMI connector, there’s no fancy connector. I couldn’t find any information about the battery life.
The marketing literature mentions that the main screen supports “100% RGB gamut” and a brightness of 400 nits with support for two external graphics cards via a dedicated graphics card interface which I couldn’t find in the pictures. Aliexpress gives a 75-day buyer protection and there’s no taxes or duties included but no words on the hardware warranty.
This alone will be a major obstacle to anyone looking to buy one of these extravagant laptop.
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
