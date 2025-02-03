These Brother printers are 10% off and come with a full year of ink or toner

Printing a lot of stuff, be it for work, education, a hobby, or just because you feel like it, often comes with a hidden cost of having to keep up with your ink or toner supplies. The expenses can quickly add up, leaving you to wonder whether it’s even worth it.

However, with Brother’s latest hardware bundle offerings, you’ll get a high-quality printer, plus a full year’s worth of ink or toner, so you can print away without worrying about running low or burning a hole in your wallet. Whether you need a mono laser, color laser, or inkjet printer, there’s a deal for you.

Brother HL-L2460DWF - Mono Laser Printer Includes a 1-year toner subscription ($41.88 value) If you need sharp, professional-looking black-and-white prints, the Brother HL-L2460DWF is your go-to printer. A fast, reliable, and compact mono laser machine built for efficiency, it delivers crisp text at lightning speeds for printing invoices, reports, or schoolwork. Its stand-out features include fast printing at up to 32 pages per minute, automatic duplex (double-sided) printing to save paper, as well as wireless and mobile printing for convenience. On top of that, its 250-sheet paper capacity will make your life easier with fewer refills. So hurry up and get your own Brother HL-L2460DWF today, along with a 1-year toner subscription for free!

Brother MFC-J1010DWF inkjet printer Includes a 1-year ink subscription ($29.88 value) A versatile, one-in-all inkjet printer, this Brother printer is both a home and small office darling, for several good reasons. It lets you print, scan, copy, and fax - all in one compact package. With color printing and automatic double-sided printing, it handles everyday tasks with ease. In addition to carrying out all of these functions and saving paper, it supports wireless printing directly from your phone, tablet, or laptop. And thanks to its design, it can easily fit anywhere in your home or small office. For the moment, Brother is offering this inkjet model in a bundle with a 1-year ink subscription worth $29.88.

Brother HL-L3280CDWF color laser printer Includes a 1-year toner subscription ($119.88 value) Need vibrant, high-quality color prints? Then look no further than this Brother color laser printer. It delivers professional results, both at home and in the office. As such, it’s great for marketing materials, presentations, reports - you name it, without the hassle of ink refills. Specifically, it boasts brilliant color prints with laser precision and superior printing speeds to handle high-volume jobs. The seamless use is facilitated through wireless and mobile printing, while automatic double-sided printing ensures you don’t waste that sweet A4. Aside from all these amazing features, for a limited time this printer comes with a 1-year toner subscription.

Extra savings: Use code TAKE10NOW for 10% Off

For even more savings, use promo code TAKE10NOW at checkout to get 10% off any of the above printers. Yes, you read it right - that’s on top of the 1-year ink or toner subscription already included with your purchase.

To recap, Brother offers hassle-free printing with ink and toner delivered to you automatically for a year, reliable and high-quality prints with crisp text, vibrant colors, and fast printing speeds, and is ideal for personal and professional use.