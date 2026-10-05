Surprise surprise, AI data centers are still incredibly unpopular across the US — and nearly two-thirds of Americans say they oppose new facilities

A majority of US voters (61%) now oppose AI data center construction

Trump voters support construction, but only at 49%, versus 47% opposing

Polling took place in early September 2026

The majority of US voters have expressed their opposition to further AI data centers, as newly published research by The New York Times and Siena University found 1,503 likely US midterm voters have major concerns over the direction of travel with AI data center construction.

However, the survey found the data center issue is not a priority for most US voters, where economic and foreign policy matters are more prominent.

Reaction to the polling is likely to be minimal, but it appears to underpin the growing discontent with the approval of increasingly expansive data centers. Concerns over the environment (such as wildlife, water use, and impact on nearby communities) dominate the responses to the poll.

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The data center question

The question that has attracted the most attention from the poll (paywalled) – which covers a range of issues rather than just AI – was worded “In general, do you support or oppose the construction of data centers to support artificial intelligence, also known as AI, technology in the U.S.?”

An overall response of 61% opposing to 34% supporting highlights how fed up voters are with the AI issue. Data centers are perhaps the most tangible, visible element of the technology for voters to focus their ire on, given the impact the facilities have on local communities and ecology.

Perhaps the most interesting factor of the overall response to the main question was how the result is split. Based on 2024 voting, 49% of Republicans support AI data center construction versus 47% who do not; 18% of Democrats support construction, while 75% do not. (Among independent supporters, the result is 36% support, 60% oppose, and all three measures accommodate the “don’t knows.”)

Regulatory supporters

While the survey explored many topics, it spent some time quizzing the respondents further on AI. Here, some nuance can be found, with 56% of voters in favor of limits to AI data centers, whereas 38% supported a total ban on further construction. Interestingly, a slight majority (42% vs 40%) trusted the Republicans to handle the data center matter.

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Those polled expressed support for key concerns surround data center construction, with 32% citing water usage or the environment as the biggest worry. The impact on local communities and resources was expressed by 21%, while 18% had a general distrust or dislike of AI. Impact on local economies and jobs was 9% of those polled, while 10% had concerns over AI regulations.

The poll was completed before President Trump’s statement against guardrails, which he believes would hamper America in the AI race with China.

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