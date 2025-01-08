Data from unlicensed Microsoft OneDrive accounts will be archived after 93 days beginning this month

After a further 93 days, it will be deleted forever

Act quickly (and pay a fee) to restore access

Back in August 2024, Microsoft warned users with unlicensed OneDrive cloud storage accounts that they would be locked after a period of inactivity to improve security.

The change is on track to come in on January 27, 2025, with OneDrive data from unlicensed accounts which have been inactive for 93 days set to be removed or archived.

Such accounts typically come about when individuals leave an organization, if a user is deleted from the SharePoint admin center or if an admin revokes a user’s license.

Unlicensed OneDrive account holders, beware

Prior to the change, organizations were able to retain data for free by disabling accounts and removing licenses, however Microsoft has decided this is a security and compliance risk and will therefore be enforcing its new policy later this month.

After 93 days, affected data will move to the recycle bin. After a further 93 days in the recycle bin, the data will be permanently deleted.

Retention policies or legal holds on data from unlicensed accounts will cause the data to be archived rather than permanently deleted, however organizations will be charged $0.60/GB to regain access and a $0.05/GB monthly fee thereafter.

A help article details the process of setting up an Azure subscription in Syntex pay-as-you-go, and notes it could take up to 24 hours for the data to become accessible again. Reactivated accounts will remain active for a further 30 days before being automatically archived again.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company confirmed: “Archived OneDrive accounts fully honor retention policies, settings, and litigation holds.” Changes to retention policies will also be reflected in archived accounts.