At $499, is nostalgia worth the price?

Boots instantly, offers basic file management and supports SD cards

King Jim finally brings the DM250 to US buyers

In an era dominated by sleek business laptops and multifunctional tablets, the idea of a portable digital typewriter might seem like a step back in time. Some companies, however, are counting on this as their USP.

Take Pomera's DM250 for instance, which, per Liliputing, aims to revive the retro charm of distraction-free writing in an old-school typewriter— albeit missing a mechanical keyboard.

The DM250, produced by Japanese company King Jim, features a 7-inch greyscale transflective TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels. This screen is visible in ambient light but also includes a backlight for use in dim conditions.

A simple yet functional writing machine

Unlike the older Pomera DM30, which featured a foldable keyboard and an E Ink display, the DM250 has a scissor-switch keyboard with a 17mm key pitch and a clamshell design, similar to the Planet Computers Astro Slide 5G.

With dimensions of 263 x 120 x 18mm and a weight of about 620 grams, the DM250 is positioned as a portable word processor rather than a full-fledged business laptop.

It runs on a lightweight Linux distro which allows for near-instant booting when the lid is opened and users can manage files and folders with basic functionality.

This device also includes 1.3GB of internal storage, which is expandable via an SD card slot to up to 32GB.

The Pomera DM250 offers multiple connectivity options, including a USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging and data transfers. It also supports WiFi 4 (802.11b/g/n) and Bluetooth 4.2, enabling wireless file transfers via the Pomera Link app.

Originally launched in Japan in 2022, the DM250 was only available in its native language. However, King Jim has now announced that a US English version will be available for order starting February 18. This version will include an English keyboard layout and a built-in dictionary for spell-checking. The retail price is $499, though early buyers can secure one for $349.

That's an incredibly high price for what this is, even when Japanese models have been spotted running custom Debian installs.

