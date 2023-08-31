Google's Duet AI can now write your emails for you

Much like its main rival, Microsoft, Google has been testing out new generative AI features for several months in its online office software, before it announced the general availability of Duet AI for Google Workspace in August.

For the cost of $30 per user per month, business customers can choose to provide workers with the capabilities of GenAI, including writing and editing work in real time.

Most notably, Duet AI built into Gmail can handle email creation for busy workers having to send out repetitive and frequent emails.

Duet AI for Gmail is here

The company announced that it would be making the feature available in Gmail at its annual Google Cloud Next conference after months of beta testing. The content-writing AI, which is available in both Gmail and Docs, turns simple prompts into a draft copy ready to be reviewed by the worker.

They can also choose to tweak existing content, such as making changes to how formal it is and how detailed it is.

In the announcement , Google envisions the Gmail-based AI tool to be equally as useful for writing to new clients and customers as it is for messaging colleagues.

To benefit from the new features, customers will need to purchase the Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise add-on, which has already been rolled out and is available on compatible accounts. Many features, including the text generator, are set for release on both desktop and mobile platforms.

Also hitting general availability at the same time is Duet AI in Docs, which also promises to generate and tweak content, and a new Docs-only AI-powered proofreader which looks to address spelling, grammar, conciseness, the active voice, wording, and sentence splits, all in an effort to take on giants like Grammarly.

Precisely how much AI assistance workers can ultimately expect, and whether there could be tiers to the current $30 subscription, remains unclear. However, Google has hinted at plenty more features coming soon.