Google Workspace reveals just how much using its Duet AI will cost your business

Google has been drip-feeding customers snippets of generative AI tools since May this year, but now it has revealed exactly how much businesses can expect to pay in order to provide their employees with the so-called Duet AI products.

The company confirmed at its Google Next 23 conference that it would begin to charge $30 per user per month in addition to the existing Workspace subscription.

Duet AI has quickly become known as the office software provider’s alternative to Microsoft’s Copilot, which has also been slowly rolling out across its own products.

Duet AI cost revealed

Google confirmed that more than one million users have already tested its Duet AI tools, adding: “We have released this add-on in response to strong customer demand and will continue to enhance and expand.”

It uses generative AI to help users create new content and edit existing work across most of the apps we have come to know and love, including Docs and Slides. The technology is also embedded into Gmail in order to help workers craft more succinct emails, more quickly.

The tools aren’t just limited to text, either. The multimodal model supports things like image generation and can even have its uses in the firm’s video conferencing software, Meet.

While work has already been done to start making Duet AI accessible between all of Google’s apps, the company has plans to make it even more powerful so that workers can pull in data from various locations across their Google Drive to summarize and create presentations in a move that’s likely to save a huge amount of time for some workers.

While there’s no doubt that Duet AI in Google Workspace can be costly, it’s precisely on par with its main competition, Microsoft 365 Copilot, which has also been confirmed to cost $30 per user per month.