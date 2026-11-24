Next believes no customer data has been leaked, but customers still warned to be vigilant

This incident highlights the precarious nature of third parties in a supply chain

The retail giant has been praised for its early transparency

It seems like not too long ago M&S customers were being warned about a major breach taking systems offline and compromising personal data - and now Next customers are facing a similar reality.

Next believes attackers didn't get access to customer contact details, home addresses, logins and passwords, or banking and payment details, but its own internal systems are said to have been affected.

"Our investigations are ongoing; however, current evidence indicates that no customer personal data has been compromised," the company shared in a regulatory notice.

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It stems from a cyber incident involving one of the retail giant's unnamed suppliers, resulting in unauthorized access to certain data.

Next becomes the latest retail giant hit by a cyber incident

"We have been informed that one of our third-party online suppliers has experienced a cyber incident which has resulted in unauthorised access to certain benign data relating to Next," the company added.

While the company has described the incident as "benign," it has also declined to disclose exactly which information was accessed, or how much. It's currently working with the unnamed third party on an investigation. Though the two are believed to be unrelated, M&S's 2025 incident was also downplayed during the earlier stages of the investigation and disclosure process.

With that in mind, security experts are warning customers to remain vigilant. Even if no sensitive or personally identifiable information was leaked, fraudsters could still impersonate Next through malicious emails, messages and calls to convince unsuspecting victims to share that type of information.

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"Threat actors will typically hijack on publicity surrounding attacks to target victims, so customers of Next should treat any updates on the attack with caution," Talion Cyber Security threat intelligence analyst Donnan Mallon warned.

But crucially, with the incident happening in the company's tech supply chain, it's proof that third-party suppliers are increasingly becoming a cybersecurity weakness.

"The security of third parties and of supply chains has come into focus as a major weakness in many organisations’ resilience and security planning, but tackling this is difficult because it’s systemic," Closed Door Security CEO William Wright added.

Still, Huntress vCISO and EMEA cybersecurity advisor Muhammad Yahya Patel praised Next for its "transparency" during these early stages. "Proactively disclosing a third-party supplier breach before the story breaks elsewhere, and being specific about what was and wasn’t accessed, is the right way to handle this."

The coming weeks will be vital not only to speaking about how Next handles this incident, but also the broader knock-on impacts if any sensitive information is found to have been compromised.

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