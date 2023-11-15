NordPass Black Friday deals are here to save you cash

Online security is a crucial aspect of the internet. It can be overwhelming for an average user to keep up with the constantly evolving threats. However, with the help of password managers, you can easily protect your online accounts from cyber attacks and hacking attempts.

A password manager is a software application designed to help you manage your online accounts and passwords. It allows you to store all your login credentials in one place securely, so you don't have to remember them all. This is much safer than using the same password for every account. If one account gets hacked, the hackers can use that password to access all your other accounts, which is a significant threat.

NordPass is one of the best password managers available in the market. The team behind it is offering special pricing for Black Friday, so it's an excellent time to take advantage of this deal and secure your online accounts.

Save 61% on NordPass Personal Premium 2-year plan There are many different types of password managers available, but NordPass stands out with its impressive features. If you purchase a 2-year NordPass Personal Premium subscription today, you can save 61% for a limited time. As an added bonus, TechRadar readers can use the exclusive code “techradarpass” to get an additional six months added to their new plan. OFFER ENDS 29 NOVEMBER.

Why NordPass?

Our team has conducted extensive research and testing on various password managers, and after evaluating NordPass, we are thoroughly impressed with what it has to offer. NordPass is a simple yet powerful solution that perfectly balances accessibility and security. It may not have all the advanced features that power users crave, but it has everything an average user needs to keep their passwords safe and secure.

One of the standout features of NordPass is its user-friendly interface. The app is designed with simplicity, making it easy for users to navigate and manage their passwords effortlessly. Additionally, the app is available on multiple platforms, so you can access your passwords from anywhere, whether on your phone, tablet, or computer.

Another great feature of NordPass is its advanced security protection. The app uses state-of-the-art encryption technology to safeguard your data, so you can rest assured that your passwords are safe from prying eyes. Additionally, NordPass offers two-factor authentication, which adds an extra layer of security to your account.

NordPass is priced competitively, and it even comes with a free tier. The free version of the app offers all the basic features you need to manage your passwords, and it's more than enough for most users. However, if you need more advanced features, you can upgrade to the premium version, which offers additional benefits like password sharing, secure notes, and more.