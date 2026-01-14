Logitech report finds noise is the biggest productivity killer for in-office workers

Poor air quality is also slowing them down

Over 70% of workers admit to being distracted in the office - so what's to be done

Workers are already speaking up against returning to the office, citing reduced in-office productivity and the loss of flexibility, and new research from Logitech backs that up – office distractions are said to be costing UK businesses more than 330 million hours per year.

Nearly three in four (71%) participants agreed office distractions reduce productivity, with a quarter of them losing at least an hour a week due to poor "productivity climate," such as noise, lighting, air quality, or outdated tech.

In fact, noise was found to be the biggest productivity killer overall, with loud talking (43%) and loud typing (21%) being particular bugbears.

Offices aren't exactly the right environment for productivity

More than two-thirds (69%) of the 2,000 hybrid and office-based workers surveyed have argued with colleagues over noise levels, and more than half (51%) have even moved seats or gone home because of office chatter.

Besides the obvious, workers are also being affected by air quality. Stuffy meeting rooms and poor ventilation are key productivity killers here.

Looking ahead, it's clear that companies need to do more to improve the in-office environment if they're to be enacting mass return-to-office mandates. Around one-third each want fresh air ventilation systems (32%), more natural light (32%) and soundproof booths (31%).

"The modern office must reflect the evolving needs of the people it hosts and the work that goes on inside it," Logitech Head of Workplace Experience David Houseman shared.

The report also alludes to the use of biohacking to improve conditions, which involves using data, science, and technology to optimize the workplace.

Logitech's findings come around a year after the company launched Spot, a $499 office air quality monitor.

