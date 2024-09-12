More than half of VMware customers are reportedly looking to move following recent unrest

More research has come to light confirming that VMware customers, unhappy with the Broadcom takeover, are looking to move elsewhere.

Analysis by cloud computing company Civo revealed that more than half (51.9%) of VMware customers are considering leaving the platform.

The news comes around 10 months after Broadcom acquired VMware in a deal worth $69 billion – a move that has left customers uncertain about changes to their licensing agreements and costs.

VMware customers still aren’t happy about the Broadcom takeover

Months of instability and drastic changes enacted by Broadcom have prompted customers to reevaluate their cloud strategies, with almost half (48.7%) actively exploring alternative providers.

Civo revealed growing interest in open-source alternatives to VMware. Customers are attracted to their simplicity and predictable pricing structures. In fact, the majority of those looking to move (44.9% of all respondents) are considering migrating to open-source alternatives.

However, these aren’t without their drawbacks – 28.6% are worried about security issues and 23.2% are apprehensive about the lack of support and service level agreements (SLA) that typically form part of a proprietary package.

Civo VP of Global Sales Henry Godwin commented: “We’ve heard from a lot of concerned VMware customers over the previous nine months. Ultimately, businesses want certainty. They cannot continue in a situation where prices are skyrocketing, without any parallel improvement in service.”

In the months that followed Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware, major changes were announced including the simplification of its portfolio and the termination of perpetual licenses.

Looking ahead, Godwin said that prospective open-source platforms should focus on delivering cost, security, support and service reliability in order to catch customers leaving VMware.