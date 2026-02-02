Keeper is securing your passwords and accounts for less – grab a huge 50% off Personal & Family plans and 30% off Business Starter plans

Keeping your passwords safe isn't easy, but Keeper, one of the best password managers, is doing its best to help.

Experts recommend that each account should have a unique 12-16 character password that contains a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters. Doing it manually can be a pain, but Keeper is here to help.

Right now, Keeper is discounting Personal and Family plans by a huge 50% for a limited time. Business Starter plans are also discounted, with Keeper cutting prices by 30%.

Keeper's password manager can generate and autofill your passwords making it easier to keep your online accounts secure. In our Keeper review, we touted the robust security protocols, features, app layout, and ease of use.

Today's top Keeper deals