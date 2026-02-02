Keeper is securing your passwords and accounts for less – grab a huge 50% off Personal & Family plans and 30% off Business Starter plans
Make secure passwords your new year resolution
Keeping your passwords safe isn't easy, but Keeper, one of the best password managers, is doing its best to help.
Experts recommend that each account should have a unique 12-16 character password that contains a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters. Doing it manually can be a pain, but Keeper is here to help.
Right now, Keeper is discounting Personal and Family plans by a huge 50% for a limited time. Business Starter plans are also discounted, with Keeper cutting prices by 30%.
Keeper's password manager can generate and autofill your passwords making it easier to keep your online accounts secure. In our Keeper review, we touted the robust security protocols, features, app layout, and ease of use.
Today's top Keeper deals
Sync and generate passwords across an unlimited number of devices through Keepers' mobile app, web app, web vault and browser extension. Enjoy seamless autofill to take the hassle out of password security, and share passwords securely.
Grab everything in the personal plan, plus five private vaults for your family, 10GB of secure cloud storage, and share folders and files with permissions management.
Users can download and sync passwords across an unlimited number of devices, plus shared team folders and a private vault for every user. As a bonus, each user has free access to a Family Plan. Price is for 5 users, 1 year.
Benedict has been with TechRadar Pro for over two years, and has specialized in writing about cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and B2B security solutions. His coverage explores the critical areas of national security, including state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, critical infrastructure, and social engineering.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, providing him with a strong academic foundation for his reporting on geopolitics, threat intelligence, and cyber-warfare.
Prior to his postgraduate studies, Benedict earned a BA in Politics with Journalism, providing him with the skills to translate complex political and security issues into comprehensible copy.
