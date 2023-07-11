I tested dozens of hard drives: this $100 portable 5TB drive is the best value external HDD on Amazon Prime Day

When updating for our Prime Day Portable HDD deal page, I researched all the portable hard disk drives on Amazon to look for the best value-for-money one.

There are no cheaper portable HDD, on a per GB basis, at Amazon at the time of writing. This 5TB WD MyPassport for Mac sells for a mere $99.99, bringing it just under the $20 barrier*. You won’t find a brand new, cheaper 5TB model from a recognized vendor.

It embraces a conservative design with a functional but now-obsolete flat USB connector (no Type-C here). You get a three-year warranty and but lacks something similar to Seagate’s Rescue Data Security services which can come handy if your hard drive is damaged and you want to recover the data on it.

We’d recommend buying the additional 2-year warranty (3-year data recovery plan) from Amazon for $14.99 which includes free shipping for in–lab data recovery and if your data is not recovered, you will get your money back.

Note that you can use this drive with Windows as well. WD provides a downloadable HFS+ driver for Windows 10+ to enable you to read and write to your drive without reformatting.

WD My Passport For Mac 5TB: Was $160 Now $99.99

Save $60 Own a Mac, then check out this superb 5TB external HDD for MacOS. It comes with a 3-year warranty and is the cheapest portable hard drive with this capacity. A stunning bargain especially as it comes with backup software and password protection.

I have not reviewed this particular model but a similar one (likely to have used the same components) back in 2021. 5TB is the maximum capacity of portable hard drives** and likely to stay like that forever. SSD prices are falling fast (you can get a 4TB SSD for about $200) but still too high to compete with hard drives above 1TB capacity.

*External hard drives have been cheaper in the past; one of my colleagues managed to track one down for $90 two years ago but since then, inflation and the component supply crunch, have sent prices in an upward spiral.

** Portable hard drives are different from external hard drives (otherwise known as desktop hard drives). Both of them live outside the computer (or laptop) but differ in physical size. The former has a width of 70mm while the latter has a width of around 100mm. Portable hard drives no longer get improvements in capacity and is likely to disappear in a few years as SSD reach price parity.