I am a Microsoft 365 expert and these are the Office deals I’d buy with my own cash for Black Friday

Black Friday is the perfect time to fill your boots with Microsoft 365 subscriptions if you use a lot of cloud storage; I know that very well because this is a hack that I have done in the past (and will continue doing it) and it involves waiting for this period of the year for prices to fall down and then buying (and stacking) the codes.

Right now, the absolute best deal for Microsoft Office is Microsoft 365 Family; the second best would be Microsoft 365 Personal. Office 2024 is another one you may want to buy as it gives you a perpetual license that can’t be revoked. You essentially pay once and use forever.

You will want to buy five subscriptions rather than just one because you can stack them as doing so allows you to lock the price down for a full five years. So I purchased five separate subscriptions, received emails, activated them and got locked for 75 months (i.e. just over 6 years), till 2030. Remember that it's digital downloads and activations so don't lose the email and do check your spam box.

Below is a table that compares these three versions.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Microsoft 365 Family Microsoft 365 Personal Office Home 2024 US $99.99 $49.99 $99.99 UK £49.00 £42.99 £135.99 Duration 12 months 12 months 99 months (UK only) Extra 3 months free Extra 3 months free Row 3 - Cell 3 Max users 6 1 1 Max devices 30 5 1 Multiple platforms ✓ ✓ ✓ Cloud storage 6TB 1TB 𐄂 Word ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Excel ✓ ✓ 𐄂 PowerPoint ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Outlook ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Support ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Defender ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Edito ✓ ✓ 𐄂 ClipChamp ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Microsoft Team ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Onenote ✓ ✓ ✓ Access ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Microsoft Forms ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Always updated ✓ ✓ 𐄂 For UK only Row 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 3 Antivirus ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Identity Monitoring ✓ ✓ 𐄂 VPN ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Password manager ✓ ✓ 𐄂

With Microsoft 365, you get up to 6TB of cloud storage (1TB per person) and the entire suite of Microsoft applications, one that keeps on growing: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Access, Publisher, OneNote and Outlook as well as Editor, Defender, OneDrive and Clipchamp.

Oh and don’t forget that you get more than just that. The bundle also include McAfee Total Protection, which is an award winning integrated security suite worth £200. It covers unlimited devices and includes a password manager, a VPN, a firewall, a file shredder and a powerful antivirus.

Remember though that you only get 60 months worth of protection, not 75 months. Not a problem for me (as I won’t be using MATP) but that might bother other users. Shame that Microsoft doesn’t do multi-year subscription on its 365 suite as that would have been a hit with consumers and businesses alike.

If you frequently use Microsoft Office apps, I strongly suggest you take advantage of this bundle.

Check out the best Microsoft Office deals below, along with our picks of the top offers during Black Friday.