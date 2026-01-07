Hurry! ESET's holiday discount ends soon – save up to 33% off antivirus plans
Last chance to grab a new year discount on ESET Essential, Premium, and Ultimate antivirus
As we usher in the new year, you might have a host of new devices that need antivirus protection. Luckily for you, there are just a few days left to grab up to 33% off ESET antivirus - with big discounts across Essential, Premium, and Ultimate plans!
In our ESET review, we complimented its excellent antivirus effectiveness, low performance impact, and great VPN speeds - but don't just take it from us!
AV-TEST gave it full marks across the board in the latest testing from October 2025, and AV-Comparatives gave ESET the 'Advanced+' award in their October 2025 testing - the highest award possible.
But don't leave it too long to snap up the deals below - the discounts end on January 11!
Today's top ESET antivirus deals
Ultimate includes everything you could need to protect your devices; antivirus, VPN, identity protection, ransomware protection, parental controls, and more. The price is even customizable based on the number of devices you need to cover. The price listed is for 5 devices, 1 year.
If you want to go a little lower with your protection, the Premium plan is your middle of the road option. You get ESET antivirus, a VPN, and parental controls. Again, you can customize how many devices you need to cover. Prices are for 3 device, 1 year.
Just looking for some great antivirus protection? The Essential plan is for you! Grab antivirus and firewall protection as well as defense against unsafe websites and dodgy payments. Prices are for 3 devices, 1 year.
Benedict has been with TechRadar Pro for over two years, and has specialized in writing about cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and B2B security solutions. His coverage explores the critical areas of national security, including state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, critical infrastructure, and social engineering.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, providing him with a strong academic foundation for his reporting on geopolitics, threat intelligence, and cyber-warfare.
Prior to his postgraduate studies, Benedict earned a BA in Politics with Journalism, providing him with the skills to translate complex political and security issues into comprehensible copy.
