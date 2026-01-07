Hurry! ESET's holiday discount ends soon – save up to 33% off antivirus plans

As we usher in the new year, you might have a host of new devices that need antivirus protection. Luckily for you, there are just a few days left to grab up to 33% off ESET antivirus - with big discounts across Essential, Premium, and Ultimate plans!

In our ESET review, we complimented its excellent antivirus effectiveness, low performance impact, and great VPN speeds - but don't just take it from us!

AV-TEST gave it full marks across the board in the latest testing from October 2025, and AV-Comparatives gave ESET the 'Advanced+' award in their October 2025 testing - the highest award possible.

But don't leave it too long to snap up the deals below - the discounts end on January 11!

Today's top ESET antivirus deals

Save 33% (£38) ESET Ultimate: was £115 now £77 at ESET UK Ultimate includes everything you could need to protect your devices; antivirus, VPN, identity protection, ransomware protection, parental controls, and more. The price is even customizable based on the number of devices you need to cover. The price listed is for 5 devices, 1 year.

Save 33% (£25) ESET Premium: was £75 now £50 at ESET UK If you want to go a little lower with your protection, the Premium plan is your middle of the road option. You get ESET antivirus, a VPN, and parental controls. Again, you can customize how many devices you need to cover. Prices are for 3 device, 1 year.