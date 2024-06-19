HPE and Nvidia team up on private cloud for Gen AI workloads

HPE has made a series of announcements designed to tackle the mounting pressures associated with artificial intelligence, including the launch of a new private cloud.

In collaboration with Nvidia, HPE hopes to accelerate the adoption of generative AI across industries that are subject to more stringent regulations by offering a more private and controlled environment.

Unveiled at its HPE Discover conference, the new Nvidia AI Computing by HPE is a portfolio of solutions and joint go-to-market integrations designed to accelerate enterprises’ AI deployment.

Nvidia AI Computing by HPE

Key to the collaboratory portfolio is the introduction of what HPE claims is the “first-of-its-kind turnkey, private-cloud AI solution.”

It promises “the deepest integration to date” with Nvidia AI computing, networking and software as well as access to HPE’s AI Storage, compute and the HPE GreenLake cloud.

HPE President and CEO Antonio Neri said that the solution comes in response to “the complexities of fragmented AI Technology [which] contain[s] too many risks and barriers that hamper large-scale enterprise adoption.”

Among the highlights picked out by HPE during its Discover conference include support for inference, fine-tuning and RAG AI workloads that utilize proprietary data as well as enterprise-grade control over privacy and security.

During the same presentation, HPE announced that it would also be adding support for Nvidia’s latest GPUs, CPUs and Superchips, including the HPE Cray XD670 which supports eight Nvidia H200 NVL Tensor Core GPUs designed to support LLM builders.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang added: “Never before have Nvidia and HPE integrated our technologies so deeply – combining the entire Nvidia AI computing stack along with HPE’s private cloud technology – to equip enterprise clients and AI professionals with the most advanced computing infrastructure and services to expand the frontier of AI.”

It is anticipated that HPE Private Cloud AI will become generally available in the fall, however the company did not provide a specific timeframe. Other hardware is also expected to go live in the fall, with the HPE Cray XD670 server becoming generally available over the summer.