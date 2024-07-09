HP forced to ditch popular printer range following user backlash
LaserJet e-series printers have been discontinued by HP
HP has discontinued its e-series LaserJet printers following widespread consumer dissatisfaction with the printers’ mandatory online connection of the HP+ scheme.
The decision, reported by German media outlet §, addresses growing frustration among users who have been forced to maintain a constant internet connection and use HP original ink and toner, with cheaper and more accessible third-party alternatives prohibited.
The LaserJet e-series models, identifiable by an ‘e’ suffix in their models names, now look to have been pulled from sale.
HP discontinues LaserJet e-series printers
HP+, which the company markets as a “free upgrade” that unlocks “advance features, automaic updates, enhanced security, and much more” on eligible internet-connected printers, requires an “HP account, internet connection, and use of Original HP Ink for the lifetime of the printer.”
Druckerchannel reports that the following HP+ printers are no longer available, however their standard model counterparts remain on sale:
- HP Laserjet M110we , M209dwe
- HP Laserjet MFP M140we , M234sdne , M234sdwe
- HP Laserjet Pro 3002dwe , 4002dne , 4002dwe
- HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3102fdwe , 4102dwe , 4102fdwe
Despite the change in strategy, existing e-series printers will continue to operate as purchased. However, they will not receive firmware updates to relax the HP-mandated restrictions.
An HP representative told the German media outlet (translated to English via Google Translate):
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
“Since the introduction of HP+, our smart, connected printing system has been embraced by customers who appreciate the convenience, extended warranty and solutions. We know that some customers in IT-managed office environments are unable to meet the cloud connection requirements for HP+.
“To provide our customers with an exceptional printing experience in all office environments, we will no longer offer LaserJet series products with HP+. We plan to extend proven solutions such as Print from Anywhere and Smart Security to select new HP LaserJet devices. HP+ customers who are satisfied with their devices and service can continue to use their devices as before, so they do not need to make any adjustments.”
More from TechRadar Pro
- HP CEO just let slip a major issue with its printing strategy - and it's going to cost you
- Check out the best small business printers around today
- We’ve put together a list of all the best HP printers
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!