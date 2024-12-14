Hey sysadmin, this is the perfect Christmas laptop gift for you; HX 370-powered Pocket 4 has a RS232 port, KVM, RJ45, 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD

The GPD Pocket 4 is an 8.8-inch laptop weighing just 770g, that is designed to combine portability with powerful performance.

GPD likens its aesthetic to that of an Apple MacBook, highlighting its sleek, lightweight build, which is small enough to carry like a mobile phone.

The Pocket 4 is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with Radeon 890M/880M graphics (there’s also the option for an Ryzen 7 8840U CPU with 8840U graphics). It features a high-resolution 2.5K LTPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 10-point touch functionality. Its proprietary T-shaped hinge allows the screen to rotate up to 180 degrees, enabling it to be used as a tablet.

Choose your own ports

The Pocket 4 comes with up to 64GB of high-speed LPDDR5x memory and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. It sports a full-function USB-C port, USB4, HDMI 2.1, and an RJ45 network port. Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The device includes a 5MP front-facing camera, a QWERTY backlit keyboard, and a 45Wh battery supporting 100W PD fast charging.

Pricing for the GPD Pocket 4 starts at $829 for the model with the 8840U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

The top-tier configuration with the HX 370 CPU, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage is priced at $1,335. The Pocket 4 also supports a range of additional modules, allowing you to customize it to your needs. An RS232 port is available for $14, a single-port KVM for $48, and a 4G LTE expansion module for $110. There's also a microSD card reader with UHS-I support.

Earlier in 2024, GPD introduced the Duo, a $2,000 laptop featuring the world’s fastest mobile CPU, an OCuLink connector, and dual 13.3-inch OLED displays that are able to mirror, extend, or function independently.

That product marked a departure from GPD's usual lineup of compact gaming laptops and handheld consoles, but the company is returning to its roots with its latest creation.

The Pocket 4 is currently crowdfunding on Indiegogo, and while it offers an impressive array of features and modular options, potential backers, as always, should be aware of the risks associated with crowdfunding. Delays, changes to specifications, or project cancellations are possible, although GPD does have a proven track record of delivering backed products.