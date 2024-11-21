Would you pay $2000 for the most extravagant laptop of 2024? GPD's double foldable convertible laptop goes on sale — with world's fastest mobile CPU and even an OCuLink connector

Dual 13.3-inch OLED screens create an 18-inch equivalent display

Available for $2,000 through Links International, releasing mid-December

Powered by Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU with 64GB RAM

We've covered the GPD Duo laptop several times this year - first when GPD, best known for its compact gaming laptops and handheld consoles, initially teased it, and later when the company officially unveiled its full specifications - and now we finally have all the information, and as expected it's not cheap.

The GPD Duo was made available to back on Indiegogo earlier this month, where it pulled in $337,057 in pledges from 190 backers, well above the $2,571 flexible goal the creators were seeking. There, the laptop was offered for $1,860. If you missed your chance to back it then, you can now buy it through Links International, priced at approximately $2,000.

Set to be released in mid-December 2024, it features two 13.3-inch OLED displays with a 2.8K resolution and a high refresh rate of 60Hz. The displays are versatile, with options to mirror, extend, or use as a standalone screen. When used together, the screens offer an expansive viewing area equivalent to an 18-inch monitor, making it ideal for multitasking, content creation, and even gaming.

OCuLink support

Under the hood, the GPD Duo is powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. With 12 cores, 24 threads, and a boost clock of up to 5.1 GHz, this CPU is optimized for performance across various demanding applications. Paired with 64GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 2TB M.2 SSD, the GPD Duo should be more than capable of handling pretty intensive tasks.

The laptop's connectivity options include USB4, HDMI 2.1, SD/microSD slots, and an OCuLink port which allows users to connect an external GPU.

OCuLink compatibility is a rare feature in laptops, so this is a very welcome inclusion allowing the GPD Duo to handle a range of graphics-heavy workloads. The GPD Duo features an 80Wh battery that provides up to 14 hours of usage and supports 100W USB PD fast charging, reaching 50% capacity in about 30 minutes.

Weighing around 2.3 kg, the laptop has an integrated fingerprint sensor compatible with Windows Hello, a 5-megapixel camera, dual microphones, and wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors