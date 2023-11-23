This tiny, cute pocket laptop that transforms into a tablet is a digital nomad’s dream — it even comes with an integrated Gigabit port

Meet the Meenhong P8, one of the world’s lightest laptops with the added benefit that it can transform into a Windows tablet in seconds. It is available from online retailer Geekbuying for a mere $374 , down from $399 thanks to a time-limited Black Friday deal ($25 off $300) and while its specifications won’t set the world on fire, they are good enough for the majority of users out there.

So what do we have here: a laptop that weighs 780g with a quad core Intel N100 CPU. Don’t underestimate this little guy; this is a 12-generation processor and will beat an eighth generation Core i7 easily while using far less power, especially as it packs a small 9.6Ah battery.

Alongside it is 12GB of fast LPDDR5 memory with a 512GB NVMe SSD, a physically smaller M2.2242 model. The screen is an 8-inch model with what looks like a FHD+ resolution 1920 x 1200 (16:10 aspect ratio), with 2048 levels of pressure - note that the digitizing pen is optional. It rotates to transforms the laptop into a tablet, similar to the original Lenovo ThinkPad Twist. There’s even a 2-megapixel webcam, making it a great choice for video conferencing.

Despite its size, there are two speakers to deliver audio; the keyboard though remains its biggest issue. In lieu of a touchpad, there’s a Super Optical Finger Navigation (SOFN) module which is a tiny square input peripheral. You have two mouse buttons as well below the space bar.

As I noted in the 2019 review of the Chuwi Minibook which uses the same setup, the SOFN module performed as expected. It requires a learning curve, which may be more or less steep depending on the user. It doesn’t feel as intuitive as a touchpad and it is probably - partly at least - why Chuwi added touchscreen functionality to this device.

Don’t be fooled by the size of the P8 as well: there’s a Gigabit Ethernet port, a full size HDMI connector, a Type-C USB port and a full size USB one - meaning it can support up to two external 4K monitors. What makes it a potential business laptop candidate is the presence of Windows 11 Pro as well.