Harnessing the power of AI: a new era for business productivity and efficiency

The rise of enterprise AI is creating a seismic shift in the technology landscape, comparable in impact to the rise of smartphones in the mid-2000s. And, now, just like then, the effect we're seeing is more than a trend or 'phase'; it's a fundamental reshaping of how we live and work.

For businesses, embracing AI is no longer optional and empowering workforces to adopt it into everyday practices is crucial. The UK's introduction of the AI Opportunities Action Plan is a testament to this, highlighting that success for all businesses, regardless of size and sector, hinges on having the tools they need to harness their full potential. This means providing businesses, particularly start-ups and scale-ups, with the necessary tools, including refreshed PC estates, IT infrastructure and access to top AI talent. By fostering this environment, the plan promises multiple benefits, including enhanced productivity and efficiency, all while providing businesses with a distinct competitive advantage powered by AI.

Furthermore, analysts are predicting that with an AI-enabled PC, workers can benefit from tools that are more responsive to their needs than ever before. Technology providers, too, are promising that these devices represent a significant leap beyond traditional computing, offering a potent blend of processing power and intelligent features that can redefine and improve processes across organizations. In fact, recent research from Workday's UK Productivity Gap report has found that UK enterprises using AI may unlock up to £119 billion in productivity.

However, despite the significant benefits that the devices offer, some business leaders still hesitate to invest because of questions about ROI and a lack of solid use cases.

Louise Quennell Social Links Navigation Senior Director for Client Solutions Group, UK at Dell Technologies.

Cost and investment justification

The higher price point of AI PCs, stemming from their specialized hardware and integration complexities, creates hesitation, particularly against a challenging economic backdrop. This reluctance might cause some decision-makers to make selective investments, for example, for technical roles like data scientists or AI specialists only, rather than equipping all regular business users. Many rationalize this approach by pointing out the potential for early adopter costs, as well as limitations in choice and case studies.

The rapid evolution of the technology can make long-term planning a challenge; it's difficult to justify the potentially substantial upfront investment without a clear and immediate return on investment. However, decision-makers should keep in mind that many businesses are ready, if not already overdue, for a refresh now. Not investing in AI-enabled PCs at the start of the refresh period risks the organization missing out on crucial innovation and productivity gains until it's time for the next replacement cycle. When we also consider the Windows upgrade cycle, with hardware requirements that older devices can't meet, perhaps the decision should be based less on the risk of buyer's remorse and more on ensuring the business sets up its team members for the future.

Tellingly, our Innovation Catalyst research revealed widespread understanding across EMEA that AI will play a transformative role in industries. Businesses are accepting that integration of AI tools is soon to become inevitable and largely unavoidable. The research also suggests that businesses across EMEA are broadly optimistic about the ability of AI-powered machines to augment human capabilities significantly.

I, for one, am fascinated by what a future defined by AI will look like and what effect the transformative power of AI PCs will have on our workforce.

Enhancing human potential

AI-enabled PCs are not just about raw computing power. Our research found that business leaders also believe that AI-enabled PCs are designed to amplify human ingenuity, acting as intelligent partners that can streamline workflows, automate repetitive processes, and provide instant access to information. This allows more time for strategic thinking and creative problem-solving, which are crucial for driving innovation and achieving business success in today's competitive landscape.

According to the UK Productivity Gap report, embracing AI's full capabilities would save employees 2.9 hours each, allowing them to spend more time on strategic thinking and creative problem-solving to drive innovation and achieve business success in today's competitive landscape.

Increased productivity and efficiencies should lead to faster turnaround times, improved project outcomes, and better use of available resources. And with features such as Copilot+ embedded within AI PCs providing instant access to information and insights, professionals can make smarter, data-driven decisions. Automating repetitive tasks and streamlining work also reduces the cognitive load on the workforce, leading to a reduction in stress levels and improved engagement.

Unprecedented productivity gains

When it comes to the hardware itself, dedicated AI processors (NPUs) seamlessly handle AI workloads, enabling CPUs and GPUs to run other applications with unparalleled efficiency. The device itself benefits from more intelligent processing and enhanced performance, which in turn unlocks a new level of efficiency and productivity for the end user.

With dedicated NPUs, AI-enabled PCs can simultaneously process AI-intensive tasks, such as image recognition, natural language processing, and machine learning, without compromising the performance of other applications. This allows professionals to run complex simulations, analyze large datasets, and perform other demanding tasks while maintaining a smooth and responsive user experience. The potential of AI revolutionizing productivity is significant, with the International Monetary Fund estimating that the UK could see productivity gains of up to 1.5 per cent in the long term.

These capabilities of AI-enabled PCs are particularly beneficial for professionals who need to work on multiple projects or applications simultaneously. For example, a designer can simultaneously edit high-resolution images, run 3D rendering software, and communicate with clients via video conferencing, all without experiencing any lag or performance issues.

Maximizing ROI with enhanced services

Research by Zartis in collaboration with Censuswide found that 42% of UK executives cite that return on investment after an AI PC refresh is a primary concern. It's imperative to prioritize a seamless transition that maximizes value and minimizes disruption, encouraging businesses to make the leap and show that the initial investment can be offset by leveraging comprehensive service offerings that are available through technology partners.

Partners that facilitate connection to a broader ecosystem of software and expertise can provide tremendous support through the transition. They can assist with strategic planning and deployment, using their deep understanding of AI technologies and best practices to help organizations avoid common pitfalls and minimize any costly downtime.

Similarly, proactive monitoring and maintenance services provided by partners ensure optimal performance at all times. These services include regular software updates, hardware diagnostics, and remote support, ensuring that AI PCs are continually operating at peak efficiency.

Intelligent services powered by AI can analyse device usage patterns and identify opportunities for optimisation. In this way, services can provide bespoke insights and recommendations on how best to improve performance, reduce costs, and enhance the user experience. By continuously monitoring and optimizing the PC fleet through AI, organizations can better derive value and support business objectives, which can ultimately lead to improved ROI.

AI and PCs will become more ubiquitous in the workplace, especially for organisations looking to equip their workforce with the technology and skills they need to thrive in the modern workplace. GenAI is the next giant leap for PC technology, promising to bring unseen levels of productivity and efficiency to businesses worldwide. Just as the introduction of the PC 40 years ago revolutionized the way we work, GenAI will shape the future of the PC-human experience, unlocking new possibilities for growth and innovation.

