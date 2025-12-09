Grab HP Instant Ink 'loophole' worth almost £126 but you have to be quick — print up to 2,100 colour pages in 90 days for free

HP Instant Ink subscribers have discovered that the company’s current promotion can be applied to existing accounts, offering up to six months of free printing for those who redeem the code.

The offer, which uses the promo code CYBER, can be entered from the account dashboard and appears to add varying amounts of free Instant Ink time depending on the customer’s plan and eligibility.

Some users report receiving three months, while others say the full six months is possible.

You'll need to act fast

The redemption process is very straightforward. After logging in, customers just need to navigate to their plan overview page. A small “Redeem promo or PIN code” link is to be found halfway down the page on the right.

Entering the CYBER code adds the free months immediately - provided the account qualifies.

The company hasn’t made the offer particularly prominent, and many subscribers say they were unaware it could be used on existing accounts rather than only new sign-ups.

HP Instant Ink remains one of the firm’s more tightly controlled subscription services. The program requires a printer with a direct internet connection, and usage, billing and cartridge deliveries rely on that connection being active.

The service automatically sends replacement cartridges based on a customer’s current plan, page usage and other account details, with the goal of avoiding empty cartridges during printing.

The terms for the promotion are part of HP’s general Instant Ink rules, which cover everything from recycling requirements to plan changes. The company says users can switch tiers or cancel at any time, but downgrades only take effect at the end of the billing cycle.

Unused pages can roll over, but only up to three times the allowance of the selected plan.

For subscribers already paying monthly fees, this promotion provides a rare opportunity for them to get a lot of extra ink for free. Many who’ve activated it say the added months appeared instantly, with no further action needed.