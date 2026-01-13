Gigabyte Z890 AORUS motherboard is capable of 256GB DDR5-7200 memory

The motherboard requires two 128GB CQDIMM modules instead of four smaller sticks

Optimized BIOS and motherboard design ensure stability at extreme memory frequencies

Gigabyte has introduced the Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE CQDIMM Edition motherboard at CES 2026, targeting high-performance consumer applications.

The motherboard relies on two DIMM slots rather than the traditional four, which requires users to install the more expensive 128GB modules to reach a total of 256GB of memory.

The innovation centers on CQDIMM hardware combined with optimized BIOS tuning.

CQDIMM technology

The motherboard circuitry reduces memory channel load, which improves signal integrity and supports stable operation at full capacity.

The BIOS architecture manages timing, voltage, and signal synchronization, enabling DDR5-7200 frequencies even with high-capacity modules.

These hardware and firmware optimizations overcome long-standing trade-offs between capacity, frequency, and stability that have historically constrained consumer-grade DDR5 memory.

By using two 128GB CQDIMM modules instead of four 64GB CUDIMMs, the motherboard achieves 256GB at DDR5-7200 without compromising performance.

Traditional configurations require four modules, which forces frequencies down to DDR5-4400 because of electrical and signal constraints.

Gigabyte’s approach streamlines the system layout, reduces channel loading, and allows higher stable frequencies at extreme capacities.

Professional testing, including CPU-Z verification, confirms that the motherboard boots and operates reliably under these conditions, setting an industry milestone for consumer platforms.

Gigabyte has partnered with major memory manufacturers, including Adata, Kingston, and TeamGroup, to co-develop compatible CQDIMM modules.

These collaborations aim to ensure maximum compatibility and performance across the growing ecosystem of high-capacity, high-frequency memory.

Through these partnerships, CQDIMM technology reaches higher frequencies and stability, addressing the demands of AI computing, content creation, and other data-intensive workloads.

We still do not know how much the Gigabyte Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE CQDIMM Edition motherboard will cost.

However, it is likely to carry a high premium given the memory configuration it requires, as right now, 64GB DDR5 modules sell for about $10 per/GB, so 128GB sticks could easily cost much more.

This means that two 128GB modules might total around $5,000 just for the RAM.

Considering the potential cost of this device, some observers note that it may make more sense to buy a Threadripper Pro system and fill it with cheaper 64GB modules to achieve the same total capacity.

