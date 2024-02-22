Gemini for Google Workspace is officially here — and it could be the AI-boosted help you never knew you needed

Google has revealed moves to make its Gemini AI platform available for businesses of all sizes as it continues its push to bring artificial intelligence to workers everywhere.

As first announced a few days ago, the company has officially rebranded its Duet AI for Google Workspace offering as Gemini for Google Workspace, which will be available to businesses in two new subscription plans - "Gemini Business" and "Gemini Enterprise".

The move will mean that customers using office software such as Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Meet will now be able to enjoy and use Gemini AI tools for all their everyday work tasks.

Google Gemini for Workspace

"Over the last year, more than a million people and thousands of companies have used generative AI in Workspace to not just get more done, but to do things they’ve never done before," Aparna Pappu, GM and Vice President at Google Workspace said in a company blog post announcing the news.

"As we embrace this next wave of innovation, we can’t wait to see all the ways Gemini will help people be more creative, boost their productivity, and transform how they work."

Confirming initial rumors from earlier this week, the company also revealed the two price plans available for companies looking to get their hands on Gemini for Google Workspace.

Gemini Enterprise, which replaces the existing Duet AI for Workspace Enterprise plan, costs $30 per user per month with an annual commitment. Offering a range of already-announced Workspace tools such as Help me write in Docs and Gmail, Enhanced Smart Fill in Sheets and image generation in Slides, the plan also brings additional capabilities for Meet calls, where Gemini can translate closed captions and will soon even take meeting notes.

For smaller businesses or start-ups, there is also a lower-price Gemini Business plan, costing $20 per user per month, offering access to the key Gemini for Workspace tools mentioned above.

(Image credit: Google)

Businesses will also be able to chat with Gemini via a new standalone, enterprise-focused experience. Available to Gemini Business and Gemini Enterprise customers alike, the new experience uses Gemini 1.0 Ultra to provide what the company says will be "insightful and expert responses."

And with worries around data training on the rise, Google notes its new offering is secured with enterprise-grade data protections, meaning your conversations with Gemini will not be used either to train its own LLMs or for any advertising purposes.

The new Gemini plans are available to businesses now, with Google adding that it is also working on bringing them to education customers within the next few weeks.