Forget the Amazon Spring Sale: the HP printer sale at Argos has some unbelievable deals right now from £28

Use code HP20 on any of these printers to score 20% off

(Image credit: HP // Future)
Amazon's Spring Sale kicks off today, but I've found some HP printer deals for the home and office over at Argos that I don't think even the shopping giant will be able to beat.

The cheapest one I've seen is the HP Deskjet 2910 all-in-one wireless printer, now £28 (was £35) at Argos.

But I've selected some top choices that deliver even faster speeds and more features, well-suited for offices and home offices like the excellent HP OfficeJet Pro 9120e, currently £120, and the business-centric HP LaserJet Pro 3202dw colour laser printer, which is now £248 in the sale.

Shop all HP printers at Argos

Today's top HP printer deals

HP DeskJet 2910 all-in-one wireless printer
Save 20%
HP DeskJet 2910 all-in-one wireless printer: was £34.99 now £28 at Argos
Good for occasional prints, it's not the fastest or most feature-rich HP printer - but it's ultra-cheap, can print, scan, and copy, and will do what most need for casual print-runs.

For the full discount, use code HP20

HP OfficeJet Pro 9120e AIO Printer
Save £29.99
HP OfficeJet Pro 9120e AIO Printer: was £149.99 now £120 at Argos
One of the best printers around for small businesses, this all-in-one printer delivers a speedy 22 pages per minutes in mono, a 250-sheet paper tray, and even includes automatic double-sided printing.

For the full discount use code HP20

HP Envy Photo 7234 AIO Printer
Save £23.99
HP Envy Photo 7234 AIO Printer: was £119.99 now £96 at Argos
If you print a lot of images, this photo printer is the one to check out. Colour print resolution hits 4800 x 1200dpi, there's automatic double-sided printing, and fair speeds of 15 pages per minutes mono, 10ppm in colour.

For the full discount use code HP20

HP OfficeJet 9132e AIO Printer
Save £39.99
HP OfficeJet 9132e AIO Printer: was £199.99 now £160 at Argos
A solid home office pick, the Officejet 9132e has plenty of business-centric features including a 250-sheet paper tray, double-sided printing, and print speeds of 25 pages per minute in mono.

For the full discount use code HP20

HP Envy 6120e Wireless Photo Printer
Save £11.99
HP Envy 6120e Wireless Photo Printer: was £59.99 now £48 at Argos
Built for homes and home office use, the Envy 6120e ticks all the boxes for general printing, including a 100-sheet paper tray, 35-sheet automatic document feeder, double-sided printing, but average speeds of 10 pages per minute (mono).

For the full discount use code HP20

HP OfficeJet Pro 8132e AIO Printer
Save £21.99
HP OfficeJet Pro 8132e AIO Printer: was £109.99 now £88 at Argos
A true all-in-one that prints, scans, copies, and faxes, the Officejet Pro 8132e is an inkjet printer with fast mono speeds of 20 pages per minutes (and 10 for colour documents).

For the full discount use code HP20

HP LaserJet M234dw Wireless Multifunction Mono Printer
Save £27.99
HP LaserJet M234dw Wireless Multifunction Mono Printer: was £139.99 now £112 at Argos
A serious business-focused machine, this mono laser printer features print speeds of up to 29 pages per minute, and has automatic double-sided printing just to speed things along.

For the full discount use code HP20

