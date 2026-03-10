Forget the Amazon Spring Sale: the HP printer sale at Argos has some unbelievable deals right now from £28
Use code HP20 on any of these printers to score 20% off
Amazon's Spring Sale kicks off today, but I've found some HP printer deals for the home and office over at Argos that I don't think even the shopping giant will be able to beat.
The cheapest one I've seen is the HP Deskjet 2910 all-in-one wireless printer, now £28 (was £35) at Argos.
The original price is already dirt-cheap for a budget printer, but paired with the code HP20 you're going to save even more. If you just need a reliable home printer for occasional printing of documents and images, I don't think you can go wrong at that price.
But I've selected some top choices that deliver even faster speeds and more features, well-suited for offices and home offices like the excellent HP OfficeJet Pro 9120e, currently £120, and the business-centric HP LaserJet Pro 3202dw colour laser printer, which is now £248 in the sale.
• Shop all HP printers at Argos
Today's top HP printer deals
Good for occasional prints, it's not the fastest or most feature-rich HP printer - but it's ultra-cheap, can print, scan, and copy, and will do what most need for casual print-runs.
For the full discount, use code HP20
One of the best printers around for small businesses, this all-in-one printer delivers a speedy 22 pages per minutes in mono, a 250-sheet paper tray, and even includes automatic double-sided printing.
If you print a lot of images, this photo printer is the one to check out. Colour print resolution hits 4800 x 1200dpi, there's automatic double-sided printing, and fair speeds of 15 pages per minutes mono, 10ppm in colour.
A solid home office pick, the Officejet 9132e has plenty of business-centric features including a 250-sheet paper tray, double-sided printing, and print speeds of 25 pages per minute in mono.
Built for homes and home office use, the Envy 6120e ticks all the boxes for general printing, including a 100-sheet paper tray, 35-sheet automatic document feeder, double-sided printing, but average speeds of 10 pages per minute (mono).
A true all-in-one that prints, scans, copies, and faxes, the Officejet Pro 8132e is an inkjet printer with fast mono speeds of 20 pages per minutes (and 10 for colour documents).
A serious business-focused machine, this mono laser printer features print speeds of up to 29 pages per minute, and has automatic double-sided printing just to speed things along.
