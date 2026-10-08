Employee engagement is a problem, and businesses need a creative solution

Despite living in an age of seamless connectivity, our workplaces have never been more disconnected.

Not literally, of course. We are surrounded by relentless barrage of message pings, overflowing email inboxes, and the ability to speak to anyone, anywhere, instantly. But beneath this surface-level digital noise is a crisis: winning and retaining people’s attention.

According to a recent Gallup poll, global employee engagement has cratered to just 20%, its lowest level since 2020. To some this may seem like a soft HR metric, but it is in fact a hard financial reality with a tangible economic impact. In 2025 alone, this engagement deficit is estimated to have erased $10 trillion from the global economy in lost productivity.

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These figures tell us that traditional corporate communication is failing. If you can’t command the attention of your employees, you can’t execute strategy, align culture, or drive transformation. The employee engagement deficit is a challenge that leaders must address to compete in the modern enterprise ecosystem.

To tackle this problem head on, businesses need to stop thinking like traditional corporate communicators and take inspiration from an industry that has been captivating audience attention for almost a century: broadcast media.

Creative, captivating corporate communication

Professional broadcasters have always operated under the foundational truth that if you want an audience to retain information and connect with a message, the delivery must be as visually compelling and dynamic as possible. Broadcasters spend millions on high-production set designs, real-time data graphics, and seamless visual transitions because they know that the moment a screen becomes static, viewer attention starts to wane.

Yet, in 2026, many of the world's largest enterprises still communicate their most critical messages using flat, text-heavy slide decks and passive, one-way video presentations.

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This goes further than just being uninspiring, and in the modern hybrid working environment actually constitutes a business risk. In a remote and hybrid work environment, employees are not sitting in an auditorium with their eyes locked on the stage. They are at their desks, surrounded by competing digital stimuli. A static slide deck is an invitation for an employee to open another tab, check their phone, or clear their inbox.

To win the battle for attention, enterprise communications must evolve from basic information delivery into immersive visual storytelling.

The economics of engagement

The economics of engagement refers to the relationship between how much content costs to produce, how effectively it connects with the audience, and what value that connection actually generates. For the pragmatic technology buyer, the first question that comes to mind is “does high-quality visual storytelling deliver a tangible return on investment, or is it merely an expensive aesthetic upgrade?”

Today, businesses can look at ROI through engagement and business outcomes. Firstly, technology has allowed businesses to gather more accurate data on metrics such as active viewing duration and number of Q&A interactions. This means that organizations can have a clearer picture of whether their communication is actually reaching and engaging employees.

Keeping employees invested in corporate communications is also about more than just making sure they are paying attention during a townhall presentation. These meetings are usually where businesses unveil a new strategy or direction for the overall organization, and these can often be complex.

If ideas aren’t communicated clearly, employees can leave with different interpretations of what they have heard, which can lead to inconsistent action. Creating more engaging presentation and making sure the message lands properly is essential for allowing business leaders to execute their overall strategy.

Another key ROI point lies in integrating broadcast capabilities directly into existing enterprise workflows. Rather than requiring employees to adopt new, proprietary viewing platforms, modern systems inject high-production-value graphics, dynamic lower-thirds, and multi-source video feeds directly into the collaboration tools employees are already using, such as Zoom.

By elevating the tools already in place, businesses can expect higher adoption and lower friction, maximizing the value of their existing software licensing.

AI-enable scalability, without specialization

Until recently, the barrier to achieving broadcast-quality communication was very high for most businesses. It required a dedicated physical studio, expensive hardware, and a fleet of broadcast engineers with specialized knowledge. However, AI has broken these barriers down and democratized access to broadcast-level production.

Today, intelligent software can now take on many of the technically complex elements of production, from managing layouts and multi-camera switching to generating real-time closed captions and incorporating real-time graphics. This means that much smaller comms teams can produce a live broadcast that matches the production value of a cable news network, for example.

A business shouldn’t need a production crew every time they want to deliver a high-quality update. By removing the need for specialized engineering and creative talent, enterprises can scale custom, high-impact communications across the entire business.

The technology should sit in the background and allow the global division lead can host a polished quarterly update, or a sales director can deliver an interactive pitch, all while maintaining a consistent brand identity.

A creative solution to the engagement problem

The numbers don’t lie. The $10 trillion productivity drain caused by disengaged workforces is a clear signal that the old ways of corporate communication are no longer fit for purpose.

As we look further into 2026, the competitive divide between organizations won’t just be defined by their products or strategies, but by their ability to align and inspire the people behind them. The businesses that continue to rely on flat, uninspiring mediums will continue to lose the war for attention.

Conversely, the enterprises that embrace the tools of modern broadcasting, democratized by AI, secured by robust IT governance, and integrated into daily workflows, will transform their corporate communications from a passive exercise into a driver of strategic alignment, culture, and measurable business growth.

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