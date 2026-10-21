When technology becomes part of the talent infrastructure

Businesses invest heavily in attracting, developing and retaining talent. At the same time, many continue to view workplace technology primarily through the lens of procurement cycles, standardization and cost. Yet the technology employees use every day shapes how they experience the business and how effectively they can contribute.

As AI becomes embedded in everyday work, that connection becomes even more important. The organizations that realize the greatest value from AI will not simply introduce new tools. They will ensure employees have the technology, support and confidence to use them effectively.

Louise Quennell Social Links Navigation CSG Director at Dell Technologies, UK.

The employee experience starts with technology

When workplace technology works well, it is largely invisible. When it does not, the effects are felt in everyday moments: a video call that starts late because something will not connect, a laptop that struggles through a day of meetings, or a workspace setup that is inconsistent from one location to the next. Individually, these are minor frustrations. Collectively, they influence productivity, engagement and perceptions of the workplace over time.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Employees do not judge technology by specifications or refresh cycles. Increasingly, they judge employers by the quality of the digital experience they provide and whether they can work without friction. As a result, organizations are increasingly looking beyond individual devices and considering the broader technology environment.

The PC, display, peripherals and collaboration tools all contribute to the employee experience, shaping how effectively people can collaborate, stay productive and adapt to changing business needs.

From access to enablement

This conversation is becoming more significant as AI moves from experimentation into everyday workflows. As these capabilities become more commonplace, organizations are recognizing that successful AI adoption depends on more than simply providing access to new tools. It requires the surrounding systems, processes and technology environments that enable employees to use them effectively.

This challenge is reflected in Microsoft's 2026 Work Trend Index, which highlights a growing "Transformation Paradox": employees are increasingly ready to work with AI tools, while many organizations are still adapting their systems, processes and operating models to fully support them.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While AI is often discussed in terms of applications and platforms, employees experience it through the devices they use every day. For most employees, the PC remains the primary workspace: the place where meetings happen, content is created, decisions are made and work gets done. As AI is embedded in everyday business applications, the role of the PC is evolving.

It is no longer simply a gateway to information or a communication tool. Increasingly, it is becoming a platform through which employees interact with AI-powered capabilities as part of their daily work.

As these capabilities become embedded into everyday workflows, employees can spend less time summarizing meetings, searching for information or completing repetitive administrative tasks and more time on work that requires judgement, creativity and human interaction. The outcome is not simply productivity in the traditional sense. It is a better day-to-day experience of work.

The technology behind workforce readiness

Workforce readiness increasingly depends on whether employees have the tools and support required to make effective use of emerging capabilities. This is where device strategy becomes increasingly important. Ageing technology rarely creates a single catastrophic failure. More often, it limits potential through delays, workarounds and interruptions that make it harder for employees to take full advantage of new ways of working.

At the same time, AI is raising expectations about what employees should be able to accomplish. If organizations want people to embrace new ways of working, they need to consider whether the technology environment supporting them is fit for that purpose. That means looking beyond refresh schedules alone and considering the broader role workplace technology plays in enabling productivity and workforce readiness.

Why device strategy is becoming talent strategy

Organizations do not build successful workplaces through technology alone. Yet it is becoming increasingly difficult to separate workforce outcomes from the technology environment that supports them.

That is why the conversation around AI PCs is expanding beyond IT and procurement to include HR and business leaders. As organizations look for ways to improve employee experience, strengthen productivity and prepare people for AI-enabled work, device strategy is becoming part of a broader talent conversation.

In the past, technology was viewed as infrastructure that supported work. In the AI era, it is increasingly becoming infrastructure that supports talent. Organizations that recognize technology as part of their talent infrastructure will be better positioned to attract, empower and retain the people they need to succeed.

We've featured the best AI chatbot for business.

This article was produced as part of TechRadar Pro Perspectives, our channel to feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today.

The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/pro/perspectives-how-to-submit