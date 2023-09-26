DPUs set to offer new lease of life for Dell PowerEdge servers

Dell has announced its 15th generation Power Edge servers will now be compatible with DPUs (data processing units) in a bid to offer extra computing power and lifespan.

DPUs are a fairly new addition to the processing game, combining a high-performance multi-core programmable CPU with a speedy network interface alongside a highly adaptable acceleration engine.

The upgrade kits released by Dell promise to improve the performance of aging 15th gen servers while using less power, ideally making servers cheaper to run for customers of all sizes.

DPU compatibility

As DPUs utilize a PCIe connection, they should be plug and go for many customers in terms of installation. On the software side of things however, only recently has DPU compatibility been possible.

vSphere 8, the enterprise workload platform from VMware, allows workload distribution to DPUs enabling a more efficient use of cores providing greater capacity for intensive loads.

Dell says the benefits of DPUs are not restricted to increased performance and efficiency, as they also provide enhanced data security “at the hardware level, rapidly encrypting and decrypting data and thereby reducing the risk of compromising sensitive information.”

This announcement provides greater flexibility for customers, as “data processing units usher in a new era of computing prowess, accelerating data-intensive workloads, bolstering security and seamlessly integrating with cutting-edge technologies.”

Dell is offering the DPU upgrades as an in factory install on 15th gen servers or via an onsite installation and servicing through the Dell deployment services, which is great news for consumers, as it reduces the need for a costly infrastructure upgrade. DPUs are also being employed on Dell’s latest 16th generation PowerEdge servers.

The production of server chips has seen an explosion recently, with both AWS and Google joining the CPU production world, seeking to rival top dogs Intel and AMD.

Via The Register