Democrats neglect cyber but promise data privacy at DNC

The 2024 US Presidential election cycle has represented a shift in policy away from embracing technology, with both parties staying quiet on any plans to invest or employ cybersecurity strategies.

And whilst the Republican party took a more hands-off approach to tech, the Democratic platform appears to have tapped into the growing bipartisan support for regulatory crackdowns on tech giants - a position overwhelmingly supported by American voters.

The Democratic manifesto contained just two mentions of cybersecurity. One vowed to combat hate crimes and cyber threats, while the other primarily focused on addressing cyber threats rather than harnessing tech momentum.

Managing the Risks of AI

The platform notes how the party's candiate, "will continue to address cyber threats by bolstering the capacity of our intelligence communities and leading the development of rules of the road for technologies like artificial intelligence."

The platform identified the potential ‘promises and peril’ of Artificial Intelligence, and vowed to invest in the safe and secure development of AI whilst banning voice impersonations and mitigating the risks of fraud, institutionalized bias, and the undermining of democracy.

Earlier in 2024, Congress banned staff from using Microsoft Copilot on government devices, citing the potential for leakage of sensitive data. Alongside this, the White House demanded all government agencies appoint an AI officer to help manage safety, security, civil rights, and market competition.

Digital Safety

The Democratic platform did address online safety, particularly for children. The document brought forward concerns for the effects of social media on children’s mental health and well-being, and noted the digital monopoly that allows a select few tech companies increasing power over the daily lives of Americans.

The party outlined the need to hold big tech companies to account for the harm they cause, specifically when allowing abusive and criminal conduct to ‘proliferate’ on their sites.

It promised to bring forward legislation to stop tech companies from collecting personal data from children, ban advertising to children, and place stricter limits on the collection of all personal data.

Via Cyberscoop