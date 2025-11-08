Black Friday savings start now: MSI’s 2TB Spatium M470 Pro SSD is already on sale priced at just £96.99

Can't wait for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2025 sales to kick in? If you’re shopping for fast, reliable storage, you don’t need to.

The MSI Spatium M470 Pro 2TB SSD is currently discounted to £96.99 on Amazon, down from £109. That’s an 11% saving on a high-performance PCIe 4.0 NVMe drive built to deliver serious speed for tasks like content creation, multitasking and everyday computing.

With read speeds up to 6,000MB/s and write speeds up to 5,000MB/s, the M470 Pro cuts down load times and file transfers to just seconds.

Today's best internal SSD deal

Save 11% MSI Spatium M470 PRO SSD 2TB: was £109 now £97 at Amazon The MSI Spatium M470 Pro 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD offers rapid read speeds up to 6,000MB/s and write speeds up to 5,000MB/s, delivering strong performance for creators and gamers alike. Featuring 3D NAND technology, built-in data security, and a 5-year warranty, it’s a bargain at £96.99 on Amazon.

Whether you’re booting Windows, moving large media files, or loading games, this drive keeps pace effortlessly. It’s powered by the Phison E27T controller and uses 3D NAND flash memory, delivering silky smooth, reliable performance across demanding workloads.

MSI also packs in plenty of reliability and data protection. The drive features built-in error correction, end-to-end data protection, and TCG Pyrite encryption for added security.

Through the MSI Center software, users can monitor drive health, optimize performance, and even back up or migrate data using included Actiphy tools - handy for anyone looking to upgrade from an older SSD.

With 2TB of storage space, it’s ideal for creatives and professionals working with large files. Its compact M.2 2280 form factor makes installation easy in both desktops and laptops, and it’s backed by a five-year warranty (or up to 640 TBW) for extra peace of mind.

At just under £100, the MSI Spatium M470 Pro offers a great balance of performance, durability, and value. For those who want PCIe 4.0 speed without the premium price tag, this early Black Friday deal is well worth jumping on before it disappears.

While you’re here, also check out our round up of the best SSDs you can buy right now, and the fastest SSDs on the market.

Other SSD deals to consider

Save 16% Samsung 990 PRO NVMe M.2 SSD: was £183 now £154 at Amazon Samsung's 990 PRO 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD offers PCIe 4.0 performance with read speeds up to 7,450 MB/s and write speeds up to 6,900 MB/s. Designed for creative uses and demanding workloads, it combines speed with efficiency and reliability and is backed by Samsung’s trusted technology and a 5-year warranty.

Crucial P510 1TB SSD: £88.99 at Amazon The Crucial P510 1TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD delivers blazing read speeds up to 11,000MB/s and write speeds up to 9,500MB/s, offering next-gen performance for under £90. Backwards compatible with PCIe 4.0, it’s ideal for desktops and laptops alike. Efficient, cool-running, and backed by a 5-year warranty, it’s a standout early Black Friday bargain.